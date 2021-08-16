Sporting Life
Ghaiyyath - brilliant winner of the Juddmonte International
Ghaiyyath was a brilliant winner of the Juddmonte International in 2020

Ebor Festival video previews & tips

By Sporting Life
08:48 · WED August 18, 2021

David Ord is joined by Mark Howard, Ed Chamberlin and Michael Shinners to unpick the best bets and strongest fancies at York's Ebor Festival.

Day One - Wednesday August 18

Watch the video below as our team of experts reveal their fancies for day one of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival, including the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes.

"I think he's a big price at 7/1" | Best Bets for Wednesday at York

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

