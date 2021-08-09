Sporting Life
The countdown is on to the Ebor meeting
The countdown is on to the Ebor meeting

Ebor Festival Stable Tour: Andrew Balding

By Sporting Life
15:35 · MON August 09, 2021

Oli Bell has spoken to some leading trainers prior to the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, starting with Andrew Balding.

Stable Tour: Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding has been in sensational form this season and sits at the top of the trainers' championship. He is preparing a strong team for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, a meeting he describes as "the focal point of the summer".

Balding reveals the likelihood of Alcohol Free taking her chance in the Juddmonte International, discusses the progress of star juvenile filly Sandrine and he puts up one to watch out for in the nurseries.

