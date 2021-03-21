Randox Grand National: Easysland to miss out

Trainer David Cottin confirmed the news on French racing channel Equidia during Auteuil’s card on Saturday afternoon.

“Easysland has gone off on his holidays to Ireland after his run at Cheltenham on Wednesday, he will not be running in the Grand National. I haven’t spoken to the owners about future plans yet but I am sure that he will have a good holiday and we will bring him back for next autumn” said the 30-year-old.

Having been bought by leading owner JP McManus before his success in the 2020 running of the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase, Easysland scored a 17 length success over Tiger Roll on ground officially described as soft.

In this year’s renewal, he was sent off the evens favourite but dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll reversed the placings with an impressive 18 lengths success.

Cottin was quick to praise the winner but cited much quicker ground conditions as an obvious inconvenience for Easysland

“The was a notable question mark this year with the ground, the better ground was certainly not to our advantage but it suited Tiger Roll, unlike last year. We all know how good Tiger Roll is, he’s a champion. Looking back on last year and the heavy ground, it probably knocked the speed out of Tiger Roll and it suited us," he said.

“I think he (Easysland) ran an excellent race, there is nothing we would change, we were simply beaten by a champion who came to life on the good ground and now he will head off for a well-deserved holiday."

Easysland, a son of Gentlewave, is one of a brace of McManus owned horses in Cottin’s care at his stables in Lamorlaye, just outside Chantilly.

Mica Malpic, a four-year-old son of Hunters Light, was bought by the leading owner after a facile success on debut at Compiegne last June. He was entered in the JCB Triumph Hurdle but was scratched from the race before the confirmation stage.