Earthlight Darley Stakes report and replay: Highland Avenue completes Godolphin treble

Highland Avenue struck a blow for the Godolphin older horses when running away with the Earthlight Darley Stakes, completing a Newmarket treble for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Two-year-old stablemates Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Crown did much to lift the spirits of the Moulton Paddocks team and the dashing grey added the icing on the cake with a career-best display. Sent off as the 11/4 favourite he was always travelling strongly close to the stands' rail and settled matters quickly when Buick asked him to approaching the furlong pole. It was quickly a question of how far would he win by? The answer four lengths with Silver Sword (22/1) coming through to take second ahead of Roaadobarg (7/1) and Spirit Dancer.

