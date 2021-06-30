‘Early indications’ suggest injured cameramen expected to make full recovery

The incident occurred before racing started, with a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman reporting the pair had fallen on to the roof of a vehicle at the track.

After a lengthy delay to racing while emergency services attended to the two men, the fixture was eventually called off around an hour and 20 minutes after the time scheduled for the first contest.

The pair are freelance cameramen for RaceTech, who provide broadcast services for racing, and the firm reports a positive outlook on their recoveries.

RaceTech tweeted: “We are pleased to report our two injured camera operators are receiving hospital treatment & early indications are that both are expected to make a full recovery. We will continue to update, thank you for all the good wishes.”

An investigation into the incident is under way.