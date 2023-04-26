Sporting Life
Desert Crown is away and clear in the Cazoo Derby
Who will follow Desert Crown's footsteps this June?

Earlier start time of 1.30pm for Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs

By Sporting Life
13:20 · WED April 26, 2023

This year's Derby at Epsom Downs - sponsored for the first time by Betfred - will be run at an earlier time of 1.30pm due to a clash with the ITV coverage of the FA Cup final.

The FA Cup final between Manchester rivals United and City - also on Saturday June 3 - is set to kick-off at 3pm, with the police considering the match a high-risk fixture regarding safety, meaning the originally scheduled 4.30pm start for the 2023 Derby was no longer suitable for ITV's programming.

The Jockey Club had been waiting on the outcome of last week's FA Cup semi-finals before confirming a new post-time with ITV, but the website has revealed it will be given an earlier slot.

The Jockey Club website states: "The Betfred Derby 2023 will be run at 1.30pm on Saturday June 3 at Epsom Downs Racecourse. Please be aware timings are subject to change."

The Derby has been run at 4.30pm on all but one occasion since 2015, while the last three FA Cup finals have kicked off between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

