Goodwood Friday review | Lone Eagle swoops into Epsom reckoning

Eagle swoops in Cocked Hat

Lone Eagle bounced back into the Cazoo Derby reckoning with an all-the-way success in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

The son of Galileo defied a 5lb penalty for his Zetland Stakes win at two in good style as he grinded to a comfortable success under Silvestre de Sousa.

Charlie Appleby's Yibir loomed up as a threat on his outside two furlongs out but Lone Eagle found more for pressure to run out a four-length winner.

Paddy Power cut Martyn Meade's charge to 33/1 from 50s for the Epsom Classic.

Meade said: “Obviously we were a little bit disappointed at Sandown and after that we came here with a little bit of trepidation – especially with the strong wind up the straight.

“He’s a horse that only just does enough at home and you can’t put him under pressure, so today we decided to try to make it a gallop because he is relentless and he has a big heart, so that when they come to him he finds more.

“He’s in the Derby and the Irish Derby and the end game could be something like the St Leger, but we need to revisit.

“I would love to go for the big prizes, but I’m inclined to take small steps as it is a long season.”

Meade does have another colt still engaged at Epsom, the once-raced Gloucestershire, but his participation is far from certain, also.

He said: “Gloucestershire had an infection early on this year and took a long time to get over it and we don’t really want to mess up the whole season by trying to run before we can walk, so whether he’ll go for the Derby I honestly don’t know.”

De Sousa also won on the Charlie Hills-trained Dulas (13/8 favourite), who got his head in front at the third time of asking this season in the Thank You NHS From The Angus Family Handicap having finished second at both Haydock and Chester.

Hills said: “That was much deserved because he’d run two great races this year, running very well without winning and I think he will go forward from that.

“He’s a horse we’ve always liked, with plenty of talent. Let’s see what the handicapper does to him on Tuesday and we may then look at the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot.”

15:25 Goodwood Full Result and free video replay

1st 1 Lone Eagle (IRE) 3/1

2nd 6 Yibir 10/3

Winning Trainer: M Meade | Winning Jockey: S De Sousa