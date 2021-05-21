Goodwood Friday review | Lone Eagle swoops into Epsom reckoning

A review of Friday's meeting at Goodwood as Lone Eagle reaffirmed his Derby credentials with an all-the-way win in the Cocked Hat Stakes.
Lone Eagle bounced back into the Cazoo Derby reckoning with an all-the-way success in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.
The son of Galileo defied a 5lb penalty for his Zetland Stakes win at two in good style as he grinded to a comfortable success under Silvestre de Sousa.
Charlie Appleby's Yibir loomed up as a threat on his outside two furlongs out but Lone Eagle found more for pressure to run out a four-length winner.
Paddy Power cut Martyn Meade's charge to 33/1 from 50s for the Epsom Classic.
Meade said: “Obviously we were a little bit disappointed at Sandown and after that we came here with a little bit of trepidation – especially with the strong wind up the straight.
“He’s a horse that only just does enough at home and you can’t put him under pressure, so today we decided to try to make it a gallop because he is relentless and he has a big heart, so that when they come to him he finds more.
“He’s in the Derby and the Irish Derby and the end game could be something like the St Leger, but we need to revisit.
“I would love to go for the big prizes, but I’m inclined to take small steps as it is a long season.”
Meade does have another colt still engaged at Epsom, the once-raced Gloucestershire, but his participation is far from certain, also.
He said: “Gloucestershire had an infection early on this year and took a long time to get over it and we don’t really want to mess up the whole season by trying to run before we can walk, so whether he’ll go for the Derby I honestly don’t know.”
De Sousa also won on the Charlie Hills-trained Dulas (13/8 favourite), who got his head in front at the third time of asking this season in the Thank You NHS From The Angus Family Handicap having finished second at both Haydock and Chester.
Hills said: “That was much deserved because he’d run two great races this year, running very well without winning and I think he will go forward from that.
“He’s a horse we’ve always liked, with plenty of talent. Let’s see what the handicapper does to him on Tuesday and we may then look at the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot.”
15:25 Goodwood Full Result and free video replay
1st 1 Lone Eagle (IRE) 3/1
2nd 6 Yibir 10/3
Winning Trainer: M Meade | Winning Jockey: S De Sousa
Ad Infinitum caused a 25/1 shock in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood on Friday for David Simcock under Jamie Spencer.
The Golden Horn filly was having just her second racecourse start and she was ridden cold by Spencer who wasn't interested in the early pace.
Ready To Venture was sent off favourite but she folded tamely in the heavy ground and long-time leader Fairy Cakes was soon struggling as well.
It was all change in the final furlong and Ad Infinitum kept on going best of all to land the victory, with Lady Hayes finishing second from Aura Blue in third.
Simcock said: “We felt this was a good opportunity as she may have been in a Listed race, but was up against maiden winners.
“Jamie looked after her first time out and didn’t give her a smack and she’d delighted us since then. She’s not here because she hadn’t shown anything, she’s obviously quite talented.
“Jamie was the first to admit he got to the front plenty soon enough today and they were hit with a proper gust of wind, but in the circumstances, she held her action well to the line.
“I’m not sure about the Ribblesdale, I’ll discuss it with the owner and we’ll see.”
The opening British European Breeders Fund EBF Novice Stakes was won in good style by Andrew Balding’s newcomer Masekela (9/2) under champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who said: “He ticks every box with his temperament and action and he’s a lovely type.
“His work had been really nice going into this race. His dam stayed very well, while he covers a lot of ground, and to be honest I was thrilled to be able to ride him today in what was a super performance.
“In the conditions we went very steady for the first two to three furlongs, but I didn’t want William (Buick, on Fall Of Rome) to get away from me. The conditions are not ideal, but it is raceable.
“If there was one race I wanted to be run today, it was this one.”
14:15 Goodwood Full Result and free video replay
1st 1 Ad Infinitum 25/1
2nd 4 Lady Hayes (IRE) 11/2
3rd 2 Aura Blue (IRE) 20/1
Winning Trainer: D M Simcock | Winning Jockey: J P Spencer
