Market Movers: Saturday's best-backed horses

"She's such a good filly... that form is absolutely bomb-proof": Best bets for Ascot and York

Newcastle

13:00 – Come On Linda 8/1 from 11/1

13:35 – Hilts 9/2 from 15/2

14:10 – Down To The Kid 10/1 from 25/1

14:45 – Pearl Of Qatar 6/1 from 10/1

15:20 – Choritzo 13/2 from 9/1

16:30 – Moshaawer 6/4 from 2/1

Salisbury

17:30 – Pride Of Hawridge 7/1 from 12/1

18:05 – Coronation Cottage 15/2 from 12/1

19:05 – Prop Forward 3/1 from 5/1

20:05 – Touchet Beret 15/2 from 11/1

20:35 – Fleurman 6/5 from 15/8

Gowran Park

13:40 – Redbud 15/2 from 11/1

14:50 – Plough Boy 15/2 from 14/1

16:00 – Alazenya 11/4 from 9/2

16:35 – Indian Sioux 4/1 from 8/1

Paddy Power

Ascot

14.25 Mystery Smiles 12 from 14

15.00 Star Of Orion 8 from 9

15.35 Adayar 5/2 from 11/4, Lone Eagle 11/2 from 6 & Broome 18 from 22

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It remains to be seen how much precipitation actually hits the Berkshire track, but with only 0.2mm of rain since midnight so far punters are taking on favourite Love with Derby hero Adayar, who benefits from what could be an all-important 8lb age allowance from the ‘jolly’, and Lone Eagle who just failed to nobly hold on in the Irish Derby.”

York

15.15 Bangkok 20 from 22