Market Movers: Saturday's best-backed horses

We've news of all today's Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers with Lone Eagle the one for money in the King George at Ascot.
Ascot
13:15 – New Science 15/8 from 3/1
14:25 – Titan Rock 9/1 from 12/1 and Mystery Smiles 10/1 from 14/1
15:00 – Star Of Orion 13/2 from 17/2
15:35 – Lone Eagle 4/1 from 6/1
16:10 – Southern Voyage 7/4 from 3/1
16:45 – Alminoor 12/1 from 22/1 and Captain Claret 11/1 from 18/1
Newmarket
15:05 – Desert Angel 9/2 from 6/1
15:40 – Bill Peyto 15/8 from 9/4
16:15 – Astrogem 11/8 from 9/4 and Liberated Lady 11/4 from 4/1
16:50 – Apollo One 11/4 from 5/1
17:20 – Fortamour 13/2 from 8/1 and Yimou 8/1 from 12/1
18:25 – Yorkshire Pirlo 7/1 from 11/1
York
14:05 – Mid Winster 9/2 from 13/2
14:40 – Blind Beggar 7/1 from 11/1
15:50 – Joeyremy 13/8 from 2/1
16:25 – Ghadbbaan 2/1 from 7/2
17:00 – Chalk Stream 2/1 from 7/2 and Baltic Baron 13/2 from 9/1
17:35 – Pagan 6/4 from 5/2
Newcastle
13:00 – Come On Linda 8/1 from 11/1
13:35 – Hilts 9/2 from 15/2
14:10 – Down To The Kid 10/1 from 25/1
14:45 – Pearl Of Qatar 6/1 from 10/1
15:20 – Choritzo 13/2 from 9/1
16:30 – Moshaawer 6/4 from 2/1
Salisbury
17:30 – Pride Of Hawridge 7/1 from 12/1
18:05 – Coronation Cottage 15/2 from 12/1
19:05 – Prop Forward 3/1 from 5/1
20:05 – Touchet Beret 15/2 from 11/1
20:35 – Fleurman 6/5 from 15/8
Gowran Park
13:40 – Redbud 15/2 from 11/1
14:50 – Plough Boy 15/2 from 14/1
16:00 – Alazenya 11/4 from 9/2
16:35 – Indian Sioux 4/1 from 8/1
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It remains to be seen how much precipitation actually hits the Berkshire track, but with only 0.2mm of rain since midnight so far punters are taking on favourite Love with Derby hero Adayar, who benefits from what could be an all-important 8lb age allowance from the ‘jolly’, and Lone Eagle who just failed to nobly hold on in the Irish Derby.”
