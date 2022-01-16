Dysart Dynamo was cut across the board for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after a destructive victory at Punchestown on Sunday.
Two from two in bumpers prior to a 19-length victory on his hurdling debut in a Cork maiden on December 5, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old took his career record to a perfect 4-4 in the often-informative Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.
Jockey Paul Townend sent the 4/9 market leader straight to the front in the two-mile Grade Two contest and he never saw another rival, jumping well throughout and opening up a considerable lead by the turn into the home straight.
He was eased down after the last but still had 19 lengths in hand over nearest pursuer Gringo D'Aubrelle at the line, after which Townend's beaming smile told the whole story.
Sponsors Sky Bet cut the winner to 4/1 from 14/1 for the Supreme, while making him 3/1 (from 5s) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a stunning performance for Dysart Dynamo.
"The raw speed he showed was so taking and it will be fascinating to see whether he goes for the Sky Bet Supreme (4/1 from 14/1) or the Ballymore (3/1 from 5/1)."
Willie Mullins was winning the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer for the sixth time in the last decade and the trainer's previous winners include Vautour, Douvan and Min, who all went on to contest the Cheltenham Festival curtain-raiser.
Paddy Power offer 7/2 from 12s for the Supreme – behind only the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill and Jonbon – while he is the 4/1 favourite for the longer Ballymore in March.
Townend said: “We went a proper gallop and he jumped brilliant. He’s exciting and it was a very good performance.
“He’s a good one and nicer people couldn’t have a good one like him. They love their horses and have a proper one now.”
Mullins’ assistant David Casey expects Dysart Dynamo to head to Cheltenham, although definite plans have yet to be decided.
He said: “He was very impressive and we see that at home with him. He has a huge engine and you would have to be delighted with him.
“I don’t know what the plan is, but you would imagine he will go straight to Cheltenham now. Paul said he did everything right for him and he had plenty left at the end.”
