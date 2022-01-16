Two from two in bumpers prior to a 19-length victory on his hurdling debut in a Cork maiden on December 5, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old took his career record to a perfect 4-4 in the often-informative Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

Jockey Paul Townend sent the 4/9 market leader straight to the front in the two-mile Grade Two contest and he never saw another rival, jumping well throughout and opening up a considerable lead by the turn into the home straight.

He was eased down after the last but still had 19 lengths in hand over nearest pursuer Gringo D'Aubrelle at the line, after which Townend's beaming smile told the whole story.

Sponsors Sky Bet cut the winner to 4/1 from 14/1 for the Supreme, while making him 3/1 (from 5s) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a stunning performance for Dysart Dynamo.

"The raw speed he showed was so taking and it will be fascinating to see whether he goes for the Sky Bet Supreme (4/1 from 14/1) or the Ballymore (3/1 from 5/1)."