BoyleSports Irish Grand National report & free video replay: Freewheelin Dylan shock winner

Freewheelin Dylan sprang a 150/1 surprise when making all to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.
It was a red-letter day for trainer Dermot McLoughlin and jockey Ricky Doyle and their winner showed tremendous resolution.
He was strongly pressed from the third last fence by eventual runner-up Run Wild Fred (9/1) but he could never quite get to his rival.
Another fluent jump at the last sealed the victory, Freewheelin Dylan running out a length-and-a-quarter winner.
Enjoy D'allen (40/1), Latest Exhibition (9/2 favourite) and Sempo 20/1 filled the minor placings but the day belonged to McLoughlin, Doyle and their shock winner.
McLoughlin said: “It’s great – it went to plan. I said to Ricky ‘he likes to bowl along in front and jumping is his forte, so use him up’.
“I was a bit concerned about not getting a run into him. I said turning into the straight that we’d better start shouting, because I knew he’d stay going.”
He added: “It’s a race I always wanted to have runners in, let alone try to win it. My father (Liam McLoughlin) rode the winner in 1962 (Kerforo), so I was always trying to follow.
“We’re based three miles down the road and we’ll keep progressing the best we can. I was 47 the other day. We have good help and good staff and we have some nice horses. Coming here I thought we had a good chance and thankfully it’s worked out.”