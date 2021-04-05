BoyleSports Irish Grand National report & free video replay: Freewheelin Dylan shock winner

It was a red-letter day for trainer Dermot McLoughlin and jockey Ricky Doyle and their winner showed tremendous resolution.

He was strongly pressed from the third last fence by eventual runner-up Run Wild Fred (9/1) but he could never quite get to his rival.

Another fluent jump at the last sealed the victory, Freewheelin Dylan running out a length-and-a-quarter winner.

Enjoy D'allen (40/1), Latest Exhibition (9/2 favourite) and Sempo 20/1 filled the minor placings but the day belonged to McLoughlin, Doyle and their shock winner.

