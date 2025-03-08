The 3lb claimer opted to ride stablemate Our Power in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton on February 22 but had to sit and suffer as stablemate Katate Dori sauntered to a 15-length success under Charlie Deutsch.

Our Power ran well in third, but the leading conditional will be back on board Katate Dori for Sam Thomas on the first day of the Festival having ridden him to victory at Chepstow earlier in the season.

Irishman Johnston is enjoying a season to remember as first jockey to owner Dai Walters, with a win in the Welsh Champion Hurdle one of his season highlights so far and he’ll go to the Festival leading the conditional list in the David Power Jockeys' Cup, which has a £20,000 prize on offer.

But having won the Ladbrokes Trophy in such good style last time, will the blood and thunder of a Festival handicap chase suit him next week?