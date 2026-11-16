Dylan Browne McMonagle ready for Hong Kong return

Dylan Browne McMonagle looks poised to take Hong Kong by storm once again as he prepares to make his return to the city for next month’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC).

The Irishman is already one of the leading names in European racing, having become champion jockey in Ireland last year and adding two major Classic races during this season as part of his potent partnership with trainer Joseph O’Brien. Hong Kong racegoers are also well aware of his talents, as Browne McMonagle spent the first three months of this year on the circuit. He emerged with the kudos to earn an invitation among 12 elite riders for the LONGINES IJC at Happy Valley Racecourse on Wednesday December 9. The four-race competition not only offers valuable prize money but the challenge of pitting his wits against the likes of Ryan Moore, James McDonald, Christophe Lemaire and Zac Purton. “I’m really looking forward to the International Jockeys’ Championship, it’s a big line-up of top names gathering on the night, and it’s going to be very competitive,” Browne McMonagle said. “It’s a privilege to be asked to come and take part in such a big night’s racing, with the biggest names from all around the world coming. So it’s very exciting to get that under my belt for the first time and, hopefully, I’ll have a little bit of luck.”

Browne McMonagle picked up 10 winners on his last stint in Hong Kong, taking a few meetings to get to grips with the novel surroundings but impressing some of the leading trainers, including John Size and Ricky Yiu. He will be back in regular action again from November 22 until the end of February. “I’m really looking forward to going back over to Hong Kong this winter,” Browne McMonagle said. “I had a great time there last season with 10 winners. I would have been happy if I’d got one, but the time couldn’t have gone any better. I learned loads and it was great to get to know the whole system and the way it works. The racing is obviously very fast out there, everything happens quick and it’s very competitive. It’s a small number of trainers and a small number of jockeys all fighting to win, so it’s a very, very tough place.” Browne McMonagle finished fourth in the Irish championship this season and had a stellar time in the European summer, bringing Thundering On home for a spectacular success in the G1 Oaks at Epsom in early June and following up a month later in the G1 Irish Oaks aboard Johanna Walsh. The golden period included a Royal Ascot winner aboard Limestone in the G2 Queen’s Vase, a spectacular run with O’Brien in the Glorious Goodwood meeting and joining Moore and another LONGINES IJC entrant, Saffie Osborne, in clinching the Shergar Cup back at Ascot.

Dylan Browne McMonagle celebrates Royal Ascot success on Limestone