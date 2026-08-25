Dylan Browne McMonagle on the sidelines after being taken to hospital from Bellewstown

The jockey took a nasty spill from Mosel who went wrong a furlong out in the opener, while the racing was abandoned after the second race after three horses slipped in the opening two races.

Racing goes ahead at Bellewstown on Wednesday.

McMonagle was taken to Drogheda hospital for assessment and Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Wednesday:

"Dylan’s had a good night, a significant fall, but he’s in a really good position, very stable overnight, he’s remarkably well considering the seriousness of the fall.

"We’ll know more as he progresses, he’ll be out for a number of weeks but he’s in a positive place compared to where we were yesterday."

Star Of Beauty slipped in the same race as the McMonagle incident, while after a delay Pettus Bridge and Distillate came down in a similar area to where the Star Of Beauty occurance took place.

Niall Cronin, head of communications at the IRHB, said on Racing TV: "It's very disappointing for everybody. A couple of riders made reports after the first race that it was a bit slippy in parts. Remedial work was carried out and a couple of riders went down. We proceeded to have a second race after a short delay, which involved sanding of the track.

"Unfortunately there was a similar incident in the second race and the raceday stewards considered the observations of the delegation of riders, trainers, racecourse management and the clerk of the course and unfortunately we were left with no other decision."