Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
Breeders Cup
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Durston (far side) wins the Caulfield Cup
Durston (far side) wins the Caulfield Cup

Durston to miss Melbourne Cup following setback

By Sporting Life
10:58 · THU October 27, 2022

Leading Melbourne Cup contender Durston will miss the Flemington showpiece after suffering a setback.

Formerly trained in Britain by David Simcock, the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned six-year-old has since established himself as a high-class operator Down Under.

After initially joining and winning for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, the Sea The Moon gelding switched to the care of Chris Waller and was last seen winning the prestigious Caulfield Cup earlier this month.

In a market dominated by Europeans, with James Ferguson’s Deauville Legend, Simon and Ed Crisford’s Without A Fight and German hope Loft the top three in the betting, Durston was one of Australia’s leading hopes – but he will not line up for the ‘race that stops a nation’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Waller said: “Unfortunately, Durston is unable to take his place in the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

“It is extremely disappointing, however according to Racing Victoria Durston’s scans show what’s called a ‘grey area’ and there is a small lesion in his left hind leg. The specialists cannot determine whether it is old or new or whether it is even something to be concerned about, but we must respect this.

“It is all about safety, for the horse and the rider and the longevity of the horses. It is very disappointing for all connections of the horse as well as my stable because so much time and effort goes into these horses; it’s just heartbreaking.

“Durston is sound, he galloped well on Tuesday morning and my vet trotted him up following this, however we must respect modern science and learn from this. The horse will undergo an MRI scan to investigate further.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING