Dundalk tips: Fran Berry best bets

Sky Bet sponsor the card at Dundalk this evening and Fran Berry as a selection for every race.
Course & distance winner in January, a likely strong pace should see him finish strongly late on.
Winner over 7 furlongs here last time, a likely strong gallop here should suit & he still looks well handicapped against exposed rivals
Has a top apprentice on board now after going close on his last two runs at this track
Paddy Twomey's newcomers have a high success rate and this son of Pheonix of Spain should chase home the favourite
Value for the winning margin on both wins here this year, she still looks well handicapped & should be hard to beat
Just beat over a furlong shorter last time, he has every chance of gaining another success
Lightly raced course winner she looks to be crying out for a step up in trip to tonight’s distance & with a low draw she should go very well
Looks well handicapped on the back of maiden success here last month
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.