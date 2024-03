Dundalk tips: Fran Berry best bets

Sky Bet sponsor the card at Dundalk this evening and Fran Berry as a selection for every race.

5.00 - Phil’s Dream

Course & distance winner in January, a likely strong pace should see him finish strongly late on. 5.30 - Apache Outlaw

Winner over 7 furlongs here last time, a likely strong gallop here should suit & he still looks well handicapped against exposed rivals 6.00 - The Cola Brasil

Has a top apprentice on board now after going close on his last two runs at this track

6.30 - Cill Mocheallog without Sakti at 11/10

Paddy Twomey's newcomers have a high success rate and this son of Pheonix of Spain should chase home the favourite 7.00 - Aisling Oscar

Value for the winning margin on both wins here this year, she still looks well handicapped & should be hard to beat 7.30 - Exquisite Acclaim

Just beat over a furlong shorter last time, he has every chance of gaining another success

8.00 - Trushuli River

Lightly raced course winner she looks to be crying out for a step up in trip to tonight’s distance & with a low draw she should go very well 8.30 - How About No