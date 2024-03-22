Sporting Life
Dundalk tips: Fran Berry best bets

By Fran Berry
15:31 · FRI March 22, 2024

Sky Bet sponsor the card at Dundalk this evening and Fran Berry as a selection for every race.

5.00 - Phil’s Dream

Course & distance winner in January, a likely strong pace should see him finish strongly late on.

5.30 - Apache Outlaw

Winner over 7 furlongs here last time, a likely strong gallop here should suit & he still looks well handicapped against exposed rivals

6.00 - The Cola Brasil

Has a top apprentice on board now after going close on his last two runs at this track

The Flat is back! | Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster preview and tips

6.30 - Cill Mocheallog without Sakti at 11/10

Paddy Twomey's newcomers have a high success rate and this son of Pheonix of Spain should chase home the favourite

7.00 - Aisling Oscar

Value for the winning margin on both wins here this year, she still looks well handicapped & should be hard to beat

7.30 - Exquisite Acclaim

Just beat over a furlong shorter last time, he has every chance of gaining another success

8.00 - Trushuli River

Lightly raced course winner she looks to be crying out for a step up in trip to tonight’s distance & with a low draw she should go very well

8.30 - How About No

Looks well handicapped on the back of maiden success here last month

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

