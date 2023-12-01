Sporting Life
Dundalk racing tips: Expert view from Fran Berry

By Fran Berry
09:25 · FRI December 08, 2023

Leading Irish expert Fran Berry marks your card at Dundalk this evening, exclusively for Sporting Life Plus.

Dundalk tips: Friday, December 1

1pt e.w. I Am Superman in 6.00 Dundalk at 5/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4)

1pt e.w. Master Garvey in 7.30 Dundalk at 11/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4)

Some familiar faces and Dundalk veterans taking part again in this quality mile handicap but I'm drawn to I AM SUPERMAN, who is back with Michael O'Callaghan these days following his spell in Australia.

He was a proper Listed and Group 2 performer in his youth and now finds himself well handicapped running off a mark of 95, especially when you consider he was third to Master Of The Seas at Meydan earlier this year.

He's run in three good handicaps at the Curragh and Leopardstown since and makes his Polytrack debut here which could really suit. Colin Keane is booked and the horse goes well fresh so I'll take a chance on him first time back.

The other one who appeals is MASTER GARVEY in division two of the low-grade mile handicap at 7.30.

He's yet to win from 17 starts so isn't one for maximum faith but he's surely going to be competitive as the very least in a race of this nature following last month's fourth over the extended 10 furlongs here.

Dropping back to this distance looks a good move for him and he's now 10lb below his mark than when third at Sligo back in April.

Published at 0925 GMT on 08/12/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

