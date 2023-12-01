Dundalk racing tips: Expert view from Fran Berry

Some familiar faces and Dundalk veterans taking part again in this quality mile handicap but I'm drawn to I AM SUPERMAN, who is back with Michael O'Callaghan these days following his spell in Australia.

He was a proper Listed and Group 2 performer in his youth and now finds himself well handicapped running off a mark of 95, especially when you consider he was third to Master Of The Seas at Meydan earlier this year.

He's run in three good handicaps at the Curragh and Leopardstown since and makes his Polytrack debut here which could really suit. Colin Keane is booked and the horse goes well fresh so I'll take a chance on him first time back.

The other one who appeals is MASTER GARVEY in division two of the low-grade mile handicap at 7.30.

He's yet to win from 17 starts so isn't one for maximum faith but he's surely going to be competitive as the very least in a race of this nature following last month's fourth over the extended 10 furlongs here.

Dropping back to this distance looks a good move for him and he's now 10lb below his mark than when third at Sligo back in April.

Published at 0925 GMT on 08/12/23