Duchess Of Camrbridge Stakes report: Venetian Sun holds on

Venetian Sun retained her unbeaten record with a narrow success in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) at Newmarket.
Winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot, it looked to be a case of how far the daughter of Starman would win by as she came through to hit the front approaching the furlong marker under Clifford Lee.
However Royal Fixation (14/1) produced a tremendous late charge down the right-hand flank of the field and started to closer her down.
At the line the 2/5 favourite only had a neck in hand of her rival, the pair three-and-a-half lengths clear of Argentine Tango.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 14/1 for the 2026 Betfred 1000 Guineas.
Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “When she cruised to the front and went a couple of lengths clear I thought it was all over, but Ed’s horse quickened up nicely, but Clifford said she was just dossing a bit in front as she is an idle filly. She is so laid back she was in front plenty soon enough and the ground was on quick side for her, but she is a very high class filly.
“It wasn’t on the agenda and it was very much a case that we made a decision last week just to enter and have a look at the race. If we were happy with the filly and happy with the race (then we would go for it).
“There was no issues with the filly, but we haven’t trained her specifically for this race and we have been fairly easy on her since Ascot, as you would expect, with the thought we would go for the Lowther, or maybe the Morny. I would have to say she is another league above Dandalla, who in fairness was a very good racehorse, but this filly is a little bit special.
“She would be quicker than Laurens and Fallen Angel, but they were high class Group One winning fillies and she hasn’t done that yet, but she would be a lot quicker. She is a very straightforward filly and she has a fantastic mind and you can see that by how she walked around the paddock and came in here. She was hardly blowing.
The Prix Morny at Deauville next month could be next on Venetian Sun's agenda according to Burke.
He added: “I would think the Lowther would be out now as she has won her Group Two now. She is in the Morny and we will have a look at that , and that would be the next option. We will have a look at the Morny and we won’t say we are definitely going there, but hopefully the ground will be a bit easier and if it is a race we think we can be competitive in we could go there and still have time to get her ready for the Moyglare.
“If we are not happy for that race we will go straight to the Moyglare. We are very keen to step her up to seven furlongs in the Moyglare. Her pedigree says she is more of a miler at least. She is a very mature filly and she has got a great engine. I think she can be better on better ground and over a trip.”
York next for runner-up
And while the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes might be out of the equation for Venetian Sun the Group Two test at York on August 21st could now be an option for Royal Fixation.
Her trainer Ed Walker said: “I’m very proud of her. You come into this on the back of winning a Thirsk maiden you don’t really know how good you are, but she is very good. It would have been disappointing if she ran badly as we rate her very highly among our two-year-olds.
“To run that filly as close as we did is pretty exciting as I think she is a very special filly. I briefly thought we would get past her as looking at William’s body language you could sense he thought he had a chance.
“She never came off the bridle at Thirsk so it was the first time really she had a proper race. There is lots more to come I would say. The Lowther has got to be an option.”
