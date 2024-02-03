Dublin Racing Festival: Saturday reports and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from day one of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Treble tops for Mullins team Willie and Danny Mullins completed a sparkling 535.5/1 treble in the first three Grade Ones at the Dublin Racing Festival. The highlight came via Il Etait Temps (6/1) in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase. The rider was at his brilliant best aboard the six-year-old as he brought him through to challenge the front-running Found A Fifty (10/1) at the last. By that stage 4/7 favourite Marine Nationale was weakening having not fenced with any fluency. He eventually finished a well beaten fifth. The leader proved a tough not to crack and it was only in the dying strides that Il Etait Temps nosed ahead for a neck success. Stablemate Facile Vega was three lengths further away in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"That was a good performance," said the winning jockey. "On known form I knew I'd be in the mix and he's definitely improving. I didn't see a reason why the others bombed out and I might just have been better and I'll try and keep Paul off him now! "His jumping all the way down the back today was fantastic while over hurdles the odd time he'd take a chance and cost himself a length or two. When you're showing that sort of respect for a fence and making ground at them it keeps you in the race and leaves petrol in the tank for late on. "I wanted to follow the fancied ones and coming off the home turn I knew I was in a position to strike if good enough. We were all battling well down to the last, I got the jump, and while I didn't get Jack till late I always thought I would. He did it comfortably in the end." Sky Bet cut the winner to 7/2 for the Arkle at Cheltenham with Marine Nationale still favourite but eased to 2/1. Facile Vega books Arkle place too “Danny is just on fire today,” said Willie Mullins. “This horse is improving, his jumping is improving and he’s settling as well. He didn’t have much respect for hurdles, but he has far more respect for fences and that’s bringing out improvement in him. “It just shows you that chasers come in all shapes and sizes, he’s not the biggest horse in the world. He’s obviously very effective over this trip and we’ll look forward to the Arkle in Cheltenham. He showed plenty of resolution and Danny just timed his run well. “Facile Vega will probably stay at that trip as well. I was very happy with him, even though he got beaten. I saw a lot in the race to say that he’s coming along and improving as well.”

Grade One glory for Kargese

Kargese improves to land Spring Mullins saddled the first four home in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle with Kargese coming out on top in the juvenile feature. Second on her first start for the yard over Christmas, Kenny Alexander's mare was in front going to the last and it was clear the 7/2 chance was going to stay there. Stablemate and 9/4 favourite Storm Heart went in pursuit but was never getting there, going down a length-and-a-quarter with the front-running Majborough (5/1) and staying-on Bunting completing the Closutton clean-sweep.

The winning rider said: "She learned a lot at Christmas, she was so gassy that day, and we knew she had the potential but plenty have that and don't fulfil it. She was strong at the line. I was hoping I had nice rides today and I thought she was my best ride of the weekend and having eight or nine rides for Willie is always a help coming into a festival like this." Paddy Power make the winner 5/1 (non-runner/no bet) for the JCB Triumph. Betfair are 6s from 12s.

Dancing City is on top at Leopardstown

The winning trainer added: “She was too keen with Danny at Christmas. The plan today was to make the running and it just shows you that we don’t even know what we’re doing at this stage! Next thing, Mark (Walsh) jumped out and made the running, his horse was galloping and Danny settled the filly in. She was much more settled today after blowing away the cobwebs at Christmas. “Mark was very happy with Majborough and thinks he’ll improve for that run. He gallops and jumps and he’s more of a chaser to look at. Paul felt that Storm Heart probably got stuck in the ground and was a bit keen with him as well. “I was delighted with the way Bunting stayed on from behind, he was doing his best work at the end and is improving as well. They all ran well today and have booked their tickets for the Triumph. It’s going to be hard to beat Nicky Henderson’s horse, Sir Gino. We have our work cut out with him.” City and Gold book Cheltenham tickets Dancing City was sent off a 16/1 chance for the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and the seven-year-old got first run on even-money favourite Predators Gold. The market leader did briefly look a danger after the last but could make no further headway on the winner who held on by a length-and-a-quarter. It was a further length-and-a-three-quarters back to long-time leader Jetara (3/1) in third. Sky Bet cut Dancing City to 7/1 from 25s (non-runner/no bet) for the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham. Paddy Power are 9/1 for the Albert Bartlett with the same concession.

