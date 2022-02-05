In a first-time hood and under a brilliant Danny Mullins ride, he jumped slickly throughout and after favourite Hollow Games had loomed up as a threat two out, he was soon back in control.

Five lengths clear going to the final flight he was driven out to hold off the staying-on Minella Crooner (3/1) by two-and-three-quarter lengths with Hollow Games back in third.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 5s from 16s (non-runner/no bet).

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "A really gutsy performance from Minella Cocooner to grind out the victory. Despite the price, it certainly didn’t look a fluke and we now go 5/1 NRNB for the Albert Bartlett."