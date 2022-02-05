Willie Mullins made a flying start to the Dublin Racing Festival as Minella Cocooner (11/1) made every yard of the running to win the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle.
In a first-time hood and under a brilliant Danny Mullins ride, he jumped slickly throughout and after favourite Hollow Games had loomed up as a threat two out, he was soon back in control.
Five lengths clear going to the final flight he was driven out to hold off the staying-on Minella Crooner (3/1) by two-and-three-quarter lengths with Hollow Games back in third.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 5s from 16s (non-runner/no bet).
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "A really gutsy performance from Minella Cocooner to grind out the victory. Despite the price, it certainly didn’t look a fluke and we now go 5/1 NRNB for the Albert Bartlett."
"We decided there might not be much pace in the race so to make it and Danny was very good on him in front. He got some tremendous jumps from him, got breathers after the hurdles, and paced it beautifully. A great result for all connection," said the winning trainer.
"He looks a super jumper and it's great to win a Grade One winner and open the Festival like this."