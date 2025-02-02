Dublin Racing Festival review and free video replays

British raider Queens Gamble ran respectably in sixth, doing all of her best work in the closing stages, another neck behind the fifth.

It was a different story for the minors with Kimy taking second from Qualimita, Disco Dancer and Thisistheway with the winning distances three quarters of a length, a neck and a neck.

There were plenty of chances at the final flight with Danny Mullins among them having threaded his way through runners but Vischio quickly put the race to bed with a smart turn of foot, winning by five lengths to the delight of her jockey.

The winner of nine races under both codes for former handler Dick Donohoe was sold after winning at Punchestown in November and it proved money well spent with this convincing Listed victory and she did not go unbacked.

Vischio (8/1) sprinted away from her rivals in the closing stages to make a winning debut for Emmet Mullins in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle.

The winning trainer said: "That was great, great to win the race. I don't think Willie has managed to win it yet has he? So it's great for myself and Danny to get that one up on the board.

"Top marks to Jack, he picked her out along with Danny who gave him a bit of advice. She was bought at the horses in training sales back in October and it was all about today. Jack and Danny were buying her for this race and this race alone. It's been a tricky time, I wasn't sure at Christmas whether we were going to get her here, she just had a few little hiccups but to be fair to her she has a great attitude and doesn't take much to get ready thankfully.

"He [Danny] knows her best. He's found the secret to her once or twice before so I was happy to leave it up to Danny."

When asked what it meant to win the race named after his late grandmother, Mullins replied: "I never do her justice, Patrick is the wordsmith for that, but it's been a special 12 months since her passing and great to win the race round here."

Danny Mullins added: "The Paddy And Maureen Mullins memorial race is the only race no Mullins has won at the Dublin Racing Festival and Willie has won pretty much everything so a great day; big ones are what it's all about but there's a family connection to that.

"I've got to give a good mention to Dick Donohue who I used to ride her for. I was hoping the lads might keep her with Dick and then once they put their mind on going to the sales it was a panic to try and get a few people to buy her. I mentioned her to a few but once I told them she had little issues at the start, not surprisingly they were reluctant but fair play to Jack; he stacked the odds and was willing to have a gamble and that's what it was.

"She's good. I'd have to see where Emmet is going next to try and keep the leg over."