Rachael Blackmore has given loyal fans of star mare Honeysuckle a confident rallying cry ahead of her bid for a fourth straight success in Sunday's Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead for owner Kenny Alexander, the now nine-year-old Honeysuckle has carried all before her in the top two-mile hurdles in Britain and Ireland over the past three seasons, but now has a question to answer after suffering defeat for the first time in her remarkable career in December's Hatton's Grace Hurdle - a race she'd also won three times in the past. Despite managing only third behind strong stayers Teahupoo and Klassical Dream at Fairyhouse, big-race jockey Blackmore still has full faith in her mount. Speaking on a press call after being unveiled as a new ambassador for Betfair, Blackmore said: "She's unbeaten at Leopardstown and I wouldn't be underestimating her in any shape or form. "She's the one they all have to come out and beat."

Honeysuckle has been sent off favourite for all nine races since beating Benie Des Dieux in the 2020 Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but Blackmore isn't concerned that the Willie Mullins-trained State Man appears to be favoured heading into this weekend. She said: "With regards to who is favourite, that's not something I take much notice of to be honest. I'm on her back and I have full confidence in her. We couldn’t be happier with Honeysuckle. "It looks like a very good race, as you would expect for an Irish Champion Hurdle. State Man has won the Morgiana Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle this season, and Vauban ran really well in the Matheson Hurdle on his seasonal debut. "I am just so lucky to be associated with Honeysuckle, and I hope that she can put up another big performance on Sunday. It's great to be going into a meeting like the Dublin Racing Festival with a horse like Honeysuckle to ride. "As everybody knows, she is an unbelievable mare, a horse that every jockey dreams of getting to ride. "Henry is happy with her, and Colman Comerford, who knows her as well as anyone knows her, is very happy with her. She seems to be as good as ever.