It’s a big weekend for our columnist Daryl Jacob as he partners a handful of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s horses at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Getting the 4000 up for Willie It was great to get Willie Mullins' 4,000th winner for him aboard BRONN in the beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse last weekend. He made harder work of it than his starting price of 2/9 suggested, but he jumped well and to be fair he battled hard on the run in to get the job done. In such a small field he had to make his own running and that probably wasn’t ideal, so he could be better in a bigger field and he could go out in trip, as well, as he’s a proper stayer. He could even be something like a Welsh National horse next season.

Dublin Racing Festival Saturday 2.30 Leopardstown – EL FABIOLO

It’s great to have some really good rides for Simon and Isaac at the DRF this weekend and I’m really looking forward to riding EL FABIOLO in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase on the Saturday. It’s a brilliant race, basically the Arkle without Jonbon. He’s only had the one chase start but he could hardly have been more impressive, really, winning by 19 lengths at Fairyhouse from a 144-rated hurdler in Colonel Mustard. That was in the race Blue Lord won last year before he came and won the Irish Arkle, so it would be great if history could repeat itself. It will obviously be really tough against his Willie Mullins-trained stablemates like Appreciate It, Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi, but they should ensure a good gallop, along with Flame Bearer, and that will suit my fellow. El Fabiolo is a monster with a big stride and he went down by just a neck to Jonbon at Aintree over hurdles, so we know he’s got raw ability and he already looks a better chaser, so he’s a really exciting horse for this weekend and beyond.

Sunday 1.40 Leopardstown – JAMES DU BERLAIS

On Sunday I’m on JAMES DU BERLAIS in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase and he gave me a great feel when I rode him to victory at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day. He might have been a bit fresh and free that day, but you’ve got to remember he was coming off the back of 612 days off and he did it very easily. The bounce factor is always in the back of your mind but less so with one of Willie’s – look at what he did with Carefully Selected – and I’m hopeful of a really big performance in what looks a competitive Grade 1. 2.10 Leopardstown – SCEAU ROYAL

In the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase I’m on SCEAU ROYAL for Alan King and this has been the target for him for a good while. It’s a race that has cut up a lot, tactically it will be interesting and I think old Sceau will run a big race. The dry week will play to his strengths as the better the ground the better for him and he’s been in great form at home where I’ve schooled him a couple of times the last few weeks. He’s 11 now and has been a terrific servant, but he’s no back number yet and this test could really suit him. Obviously I was on Blue Lord last time when he won the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase for me at this track and he’ll be a short-priced favourite under Paul Townend. It could be another step towards the Champion Chase for him on Sunday and I’ll obviously be hoping he runs well – a nice second to Sceau Royal would be perfect! 3.40 Leopardstown – DARK RAVEN

Paul is on another hot favourite in Facile Vega in the Grade 1 Tattersall Ireland Novice Hurdle but I’m on another nice prospect in the double green in DARK RAVEN, who I’ve sat on a few times at Willie’s recently. This horse bolted up on his hurdling debut at this track over Christmas (replay below) and the form looks good with the second, Doctor Bravo, coming out and winning at Down Royal. He looks to have a real engine and though I’ve no doubt he will go out in trip in time, he’s not short of boot and we’re hoping for a big run from him on Sunday.

4.10 Leopardstown – TAX FOR MAX