Tony McFadden highlights five significant changes to Timeform's ratings following the top-class action at the Dublin Racing Festival

Vauban (Timeform rating 142p from 130P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Vauban, a progressive, Listed winner on the Flat, had been unable to justify strong support on his hurdling debut and first start for Willie Mullins at Punchestown on New Year's Eve, but he shaped with plenty of promise when a close-up second behind Pied Piper, and that rival gave the form a significant boost when easily landing the Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham last week. That effortless nine-length success earned Pied Piper a Timeform rating of 141p that propelled him to the head of the juvenile pecking order, and Vauban responded by producing a performance of similar merit at Leopardstown on Saturday, showcasing his own Triumph Hurdle claims. It looked like a strong renewal of the Spring Juvenile Hurdle as the field included five unbeaten hurdlers, most notably Fil Dor, a stablemate of Pied Piper and a winner on all three previous starts over hurdles for Gordon Elliott. Fil Dor held every chance when jumping on at the second-last, but simply had no answer to Vauban's turn of foot. There's still some room for improvement in Vauban's jumping - he edged right at a couple and was untidy at the fourth-last - but the way he powered through the race and readily quickened three lengths clear of Fil Dor was impressive and was as good a performance as we've seen in the division this season.

Facile Vega (124p from 114p)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Willie Mullins had landed the past two runnings of the Goffs Future Stars Bumper with Appreciate It and Kilcruit, and he completed the hat-trick with Facile Vega, who was just as impressive as his two stablemates. Appreciate It earned a Timeform rating of 119 for his seven-and-a-half-length success in 2020, while Kilcruit ran to an even higher figure last season, earning a rating of 124 for his 12-length win. Facile Vega, a son of leading sire Walk In The Park out of six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega, matched Kilcruit's winning margin and Timeform rating for his performance on Saturday, which was comfortably the best in the division this season. Facile Vega is now rated 5 lb clear of American Mike, the previous Champion Bumper favourite, and he in turn is 7 lb clear of the remainder. Of course, it is worth noting that Appreciate It and Kilcruit failed to follow up at the Cheltenham Festival, though it took a couple of big efforts from Ferny Hollow and Sir Gerhard to foil them, and American Mike might need to be something out of the ordinary to inflict a first defeat on Facile Vega.

Party Central (134p from 128p)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Party Central clearly has her quirks but there's plenty of talent to go with it and she now looks a live contender for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Party Central looked set to bolt up in a 19-furlong Listed race at Punchestown on her penultimate start as she tanked her way to the front and easily drew clear early on in the straight. She was ultimately all out to hold on, though, leaving the impression she'd be seen to better effect if held on to for longer. Davy Russell certainly seemed determined to delay making his challenge at Leopardstown on Sunday, keeping her firmly on the bridle until she jumped on at the final flight. Even then, with only a furlong to go, Party Central idled and she was value for more than the winning margin - a length-and-three-quarters - would suggest. That earned Party Central a rating of 134p, a figure which puts her right in among the principals for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Elle Est Belle is on 135 and Allegorie de Vassy is on 133p), and her patiently-ridden style is often an advantage over hurdles on Cheltenham's New Course. Galopin des Champs (164p from 157p)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The sidelined Ferny Hollow is the only novice chaser this season to have earned a higher rating than Galopin des Champs, whose stunning success on Sunday emphasised that he is a horse of rare ability. Galopin des Champs initially failed to meet expectations after joining Willie Mullins last season, but he ended his novice hurdle campaign firmly on the up, coasting home in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival before winning with ease in Grade 1 company at Punchestown. Galopin des Champs could hardly have created a better impression on his chasing debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, and, despite stepping straight up to Grade 1 level, he again proved in a league of his own on Sunday. He may have raced keenly - which perhaps contributed to him being a bit bold at one of his early fences - but it didn't stop him from powering clear of Grade 1-winning chaser Master McShee while still on the bridle. Galopin des Champs pulled nine lengths clear, despite being nudged out with only hands-and-heels, and the winning time leaves little room for doubt that it was a high-class performance from a horse destined for the top.

Sir Gerhard (152p from 141P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle has a rich history - five times in the last ten years the winner has also gone on to strike at the Cheltenham Festival - and the latest edition won by Sir Gerhard looked like an up-to-scratch affair. Sir Gerhard, a winner of a maiden on his only previous start over hurdles, was up against rivals in Three Stripe Life and My Mate Mozzie who had both been runner-up in Grade 1 novice hurdles, but he was heavily backed and justified that support with an emphatic six-length success. That authoritative victory, achieved in a good time from rivals with solid Grade 1 form, earned Sir Gerhard a Timeform rating of 152p, the highest seen in the division so far this season. It is worth noting, though, that while it was only Gerhard's second start over hurdles, he had accrued plenty of experience in bumpers and is now a seven-year-old, so he looks open to less improvement than Constitution Hill (151P) and Dysart Dynamo (150p). Throw in Jonbon (149p) and it is shaping up to be a stellar edition of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, so the Ballymore, over two miles and five furlongs, looks like a more suitable opportunity. Sir Gerhard, a winning pointer, has not yet raced beyond two miles under Rules, but his strength at the finish on Sunday offers encouragement.