Galopin Des Champs on his way to victory
Galopin Des Champs on his way to victory

Dublin Racing Festival latest racecards and betting for Leopardstown meeting

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue January 27, 2026 · 3h ago

Galopin Des Champs is 5/4 favourite with the sponsors to win a fourth successive Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Willie Mullins' charge raised the roof when beating Grangeclare West by four-and-a-half lengths last year and will be looking to return to winning ways after finishing third behind Affordable Fury on his belated reappearance in the Savills Chase over Christmas.

The winner that day renews rivalry along with Fact To File while Haiti Couleurs is a rare British raider.

Latest Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup betting

Sponsors & Sky Bet prices: 5/4 Galopin Des Champs, 6 Fact To File, Haiti Couleurs, 7 Affordale Fury, Spindleberry, 10 Inothewayurthinkin, 12 Gaelic Warrior, I Am Maximus, 20 Fastorslow, Grangeclare West, 25 Champ Kiely, Monty’s Star, 40 Lecky Watson, 50 Stellar Story, 66 Firefox

