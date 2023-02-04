They knew what they were doing all right when they came up with the Dublin Racing Festival template, when they took the three Leopardstown meetings – the Pierse Hurdle/Ladbroke Hurdle meeting in early January and the Irish Champion Hurdle meeting in late January and the Irish Gold Cup meeting in early-to-mid February – and, with a few tweaks, bundled it all together in one all-singing-all-dancing weekend. The first Dublin Racing Festival was only in 2018. You’re right, it feels like it has been around for longer. The Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup is the feature race on the first day, one of four Grade 1 races on the day, and Galopin Des Champs is obviously the star attraction. Willie Mullins’ horse would be unbeaten over fences had he not come down on the landing side of the final fence in the Turners Chase at Cheltenham in March. He stepped out of novice company over fences for the first time on his debut this season when he ran out an impressive winner of the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown, jumping really well, travelling powerfully through his race and keeping on strongly to beat the high-class Fakir D’Oudairies by 13 lengths. He is stepping up to three miles for the first time over fences tomorrow, but he is a Grade 1 winner over three miles over hurdles. He really shouldn’t lack for stamina over three miles on yielding ground at Leopardstown.

Paul Townend celebrates on Galopin Des Champs

Lossiemouth is as short for the Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle as Galopin Des Champs is for the Irish Gold Cup, and it is difficult to argue with that. Willie Mullins’ mare looks like the standout juvenile this season so far. Winner of her only run in France, she has been impressive in winning her two races since she arrived in Ireland, a Grade 3 race at Fairyhouse and a Grade 2 race at Leopardstown, and she sets the standard that her rivals have to reach. The Goffs Irish Arkle looks more open, and it is all the more intriguing for that. Eight novice chasers taking each other on, and you can make a case of sorts for just about all of them. You can understand why Appreciate It is favourite. The 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner, he is nine now, he is a late enough recruit to fences, but he missed almost all of last year, he ran just once, in the Champion Hurdle, and he remains really lightly raced. He was impressive in winning his two chases thus far, his jumping was good on both occasions, and you can understand why Paul Townend has chosen to ride him. El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo were both high-class novice hurdlers last season, and they are both one for one over fences, while Saint Roi, the 2020 County Hurdle winner and fourth in last season’s Champion Hurdle, kept on well to beat Visionarian and Fil Dor in the Grade 1 novices’ chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

But the value of the race could be BANBRIDGE. Winner of the Martin Pipe Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, Joseph O’Brien’s horse was impressive in winning his beginners’ chase over two and a half miles at Gowran Park in October on his chasing bow, and he proved that he could be effective over two miles when he won the Arkle Trial at Cheltenham’s November meeting next time. He finished only third in the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse last time, but that was on ground that was probably softer than ideal. He should appreciate the better ground that he should get at Leopardstown on Saturday, and the fluency and accuracy of his jumping will be a big asset to take into the race.