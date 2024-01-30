Dublin Racing Festival entries include Galopin Des Champs, Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior

A stunning winner of the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, Galopin Des Champs heads the remaining five horses in Saturday’s Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, a race he won a year ago.

Willie Mullins’ star is on course to clash once again with old rival Fastorslow, trained by Martin Brassil. Gordon Elliott has possible contenders in Conflated, the winner of this race in 2022, and Coko Beach, while I Am Maximus, stable companion of Galopin Des Champs, completes the latest line up.

The Barry Connell-trained Marine Nationale leads the way in the Grade 1 Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase for which eight horses go forward. Gaelic Warrior looks to be the main Mullins hope but the champion trainer has also left in Il Etait Temps, Facile Vega and Sharjah. Like Marine Nationale, Found A Fifty was a winner at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and he could represent Gordon Elliott who also has American Mike, while Senecia could represent trainer Vincent Halley.

The first of the Grade 1 races on Saturday is the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and Willie Mullins will dominate here as he is responsible for six of the nine remaining contenders.

Predators Gold leads a Mullins team that also includes Loughglynn and I Will Be Baie. Jessica Harrington’s big hope is Jetara, the only mare in the race, while both Stellar Story and Search For Glory are Gordon Elliott’s remaining entries.

Storm Heart, Salvator Mundi and Bunting are among a Willie Mullins entry of eight horses for the Grade 1 McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle. There are 13 horses still engaged and among those facing up to the Closutton squad are Gordon Elliott’s Kala Conti, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Intellotto and Noel Meade’s Open To Question.