Dublin Racing Festival day one final fields: No Gaelic Warrior in Irish Arkle

Found A Fifty and Senecia complete the sextet for the two mile and one furlong contest, while the big clash between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow is on after both were confirmed for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase. Conflated and I Am Maximus will take that pair on over three miles.

Willie Mullins' charge, a handicap hurdle winner at this meeting last year, was widely expected to take on Marine Nationale in Saturday's Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase but did not feature among the six declarations, Mullins instead relying on Facile Vega, Il Etait Temps and 11-year-old Sharjah.

Elsewhere on the card, Predators Gold is one of for four Mullins in the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, where the Jessica Harrington-trained mare Jetara lies in wait, while Mullins is responsible for six of the 11 runners in the McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle including Storm Heart (Paul Townend) and Majborough (Mark Walsh).

Embittered tops the weights for the Listed Ryanair Handicap Chase, the one race to feature a British challenger in the Sophie Leech-trained Cheltenham winner Madara, and Weatherbys Champion Bumper hero A Dream To Share returns to action in the Donohue Marquees Future Stars INH Flat Race, an event he won en route to top-class victories at Cheltenham and Punchestown last spring.

Mullins runs My Great Mate, You Oughta Know, Hens Tooth, Joystick and Redemption Day against him in the bumper.

The Closutton maestro is a big fan of the Dublin Racing Festival, stating: “It’s one of the best initiatives to come from HRI in the past few years – it’s two days of pure, hardcore racing.

“Grade Ones – bang, bang, bang, one after the other. I don’t think there’s any other festival in the British Isles or France that has high calibre horses in so few races, where you can see them all and it gives you an idea what’s best and what’s looking good for the other spring festivals.

“This is one of the best two days in Irish jump racing and probably English jump racing or French jump racing – it’s a fantastic festival.

“When you have a good horse, you have to run in good races and I’m a believer in that, you put them in and they have to take their chance. Some of them seem obvious that they’re going to win but then we get surprises every day of the week, that’s why bookmakers are so successful!

“Our opinions aren’t always right, we all have opinions; from the punter, to the trainer, to the owner. You’ve got to get out there on the track and prove which is the best horse."