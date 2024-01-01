Dublin based Paddy Power customer wins over €100k with acca

The online punter placed a €10 EW 5-fold which paid out €125,415.60 after all five selections won.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We sponsored three races at Cheltenham today to celebrate the New Year and then one of the shrewdest punters ever not only got all three of those winners correct, for good measure they also smashed into a couple at Musselburgh.

"Last night will be nothing compared to their celebrations tonight. Cheers!”

The day was not without its drama as the first leg, Benson, was hardpressed at the last in the Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh before gradually re-asserting and holding off the challenges of Afadil and Holmes St Georges.

There may not have been too many moments of concern in the closing stages at Cheltenham where Stumptown and Shakem Up'Arry both recorded victories by relatively comfortable margins while Fidelio Vallis was in front at every fence at Musselburgh and was almost four lengths clear at the line.

It was a different story as far as the final leg was concerned though with Butch one of three runners in contention at the foot of Cheltenham's hill as they jumped the last in the three mile Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle.

James Bowen's charge saw off the challenge of Ed Keeper and looked to have the race in the bag only for the front-running My Bobby Dazzler to mount a renewed effort on the far side of the track, closing all the way to the line where only a neck separated the pair.

Fortunately for the punter's nerves, it wasn't long before the result was confirmed and, no doubt, not much longer until the champagne corks - literally or figuratively - were popping.