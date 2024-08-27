Dubai Millennium joins racing’s Hall of Fame

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor for Godolphin, he came out on top in a poll that also featured Giant’s Causeway, Montjeu and Daylami.

Originally named Yaazer and with David Loder, Dubai Millennium won nine of his 10 races, with his only defeat coming in the 1999 Derby at Epsom when ninth behind Oath. He went on to win the Prix Jacques le Marois, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Dubai World Cup and Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

“Amongst many other outstanding contenders, Dubai Millennium occupies the unique position of being said to be His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s favourite racehorse,” said Godolphin’s managing director Hugh Anderson.

“His career and his legacy shaped Godolphin and epitomised the spirit of Dubai. To win the Dubai World Cup, the race he was named for, in such a dominant manner was exceptional, as were his other victories at the very highest level including the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“Twenty-three years later, his presence lives on through his world-leading stallion son Dubawi and his many grandsons that have become such a powerful influence on the breed of the future.”

There will be a ceremony inducting Dubai Millennium on Champions Day at Ascot on October 19.