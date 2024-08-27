Sporting Life
Dubai Millennium is a brilliant winner at Royal Ascot

Dubai Millennium joins racing’s Hall of Fame

By Sporting Life
12:46 · TUE August 27, 2024

Dubai Millennium is the latest horse to be entered into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame following a public vote.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor for Godolphin, he came out on top in a poll that also featured Giant’s Causeway, Montjeu and Daylami.

Originally named Yaazer and with David Loder, Dubai Millennium won nine of his 10 races, with his only defeat coming in the 1999 Derby at Epsom when ninth behind Oath. He went on to win the Prix Jacques le Marois, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Dubai World Cup and Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

“Amongst many other outstanding contenders, Dubai Millennium occupies the unique position of being said to be His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s favourite racehorse,” said Godolphin’s managing director Hugh Anderson.

“His career and his legacy shaped Godolphin and epitomised the spirit of Dubai. To win the Dubai World Cup, the race he was named for, in such a dominant manner was exceptional, as were his other victories at the very highest level including the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“Twenty-three years later, his presence lives on through his world-leading stallion son Dubawi and his many grandsons that have become such a powerful influence on the breed of the future.”

There will be a ceremony inducting Dubai Millennium on Champions Day at Ascot on October 19.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

