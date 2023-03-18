The five-year-old has contested high quality events all around the world and headed out to Australia to line up for the 10-furlong affair on Saturday.

Under Moore he was a comfortable four-and-a-half-length winner, paving the way to a tilt at the $5million Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick on April 8.

If successful in the latter race, Dubai Honour will follow in the footsteps of Haggas’ Addeybb, who was the winner of both races in 2020.

Issy Paul, representing Haggas in Australia, said after the victory: “We’re all absolutely delighted with Dubai Honour today.

“He was really, really tough. It was ground that we really didn’t think he was going to like and he just really pulled it out of the bag. A complete star.

“James, who led him up, it was his first Group One lead up so that was also very exciting.

“The horse and everyone down here is such a credit to the whole team at home, as well as all the hard work that goes on there,” she told Great British Racing.

The fixture was a fruitful one for Moore, who also enjoyed steered Chris Waller’s Shinzo to victory in the Longines Golden Slipper – Australia’s most prestigious juvenile prize.