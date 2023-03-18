Sporting Life
Dubai Honour - rain needed before he runs again
Dubai Honour took Group One honours in Australia

Dubai Honour lands Group One Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill

By Sporting Life
13:43 · SAT March 18, 2023

Dubai Honour made light work of the Group One Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill for Ryan Moore and William Haggas.

The five-year-old has contested high quality events all around the world and headed out to Australia to line up for the 10-furlong affair on Saturday.

Under Moore he was a comfortable four-and-a-half-length winner, paving the way to a tilt at the $5million Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick on April 8.

If successful in the latter race, Dubai Honour will follow in the footsteps of Haggas’ Addeybb, who was the winner of both races in 2020.

Issy Paul, representing Haggas in Australia, said after the victory: “We’re all absolutely delighted with Dubai Honour today.

“He was really, really tough. It was ground that we really didn’t think he was going to like and he just really pulled it out of the bag. A complete star.

“James, who led him up, it was his first Group One lead up so that was also very exciting.

“The horse and everyone down here is such a credit to the whole team at home, as well as all the hard work that goes on there,” she told Great British Racing.

The fixture was a fruitful one for Moore, who also enjoyed steered Chris Waller’s Shinzo to victory in the Longines Golden Slipper – Australia’s most prestigious juvenile prize.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Next Off

