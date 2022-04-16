A Grade One winner in Canada during a productive two-year-old campaign, she looked booked for minor honours here when pushed along towards the head of affairs two furlongs out.

At that stage Symphony Perfect and eventual runner-up Jumbly headed her but the 3/1 winner responded generously to William Buick's urgings.

Hitting top gear inside the final furlong she was strong at the finish and half-a-length clear of her rival at the line.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas but Betfair and Paddy Power were more impressed and are 12/1 from the same price.