Wild Beauty battles to victory
Wild Beauty battles to victory

Dubai Duty Free Stakes: Wild Beauty lands Fred Darling for Godolphin

By Sporting Life
15:17 · SAT April 16, 2022

Wild Beauty landed another pattern race for the Charlie Appleby team when taking the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury.

A Grade One winner in Canada during a productive two-year-old campaign, she looked booked for minor honours here when pushed along towards the head of affairs two furlongs out.

At that stage Symphony Perfect and eventual runner-up Jumbly headed her but the 3/1 winner responded generously to William Buick's urgings.

Hitting top gear inside the final furlong she was strong at the finish and half-a-length clear of her rival at the line.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas but Betfair and Paddy Power were more impressed and are 12/1 from the same price.

“She did it nicely. She did it really nicely,” Buick said. “She wanted a mile last year and she stayed on really well and went through the gears nicely from just over three out.

“A mile next time out will suit her down to the ground. She will have to go for one of the Guineas. We will leave that to Charlie and the team. I don’t know which one, I honestly don’t, but the French one was touted beforehand.”

