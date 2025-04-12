Dubai Duty Free Stakes report and free video replay as Duty First springs 33/1 surprise

Hey Boo (40/1) ran on for second for Jack Channon with Harry Eustace's Time For Sandals (14/1) third along the stands' rail.

Hollie Doyle burst clear on the winner in the final quarter mile and she put daylight between herself and the big field, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

The daughter of Showcasing was third in the Rockfel when last seen at two but looks to have improved going into her three-year-old career judging by this decisive success.

Watson said: “She was placed in the Prestige and placed in the Rockfel last year, but we always knew she would do very well physically as she was a big filly last year.

“It is a family we know well and we trained her half-brother Army Ethos, who was second in the Coventry Stakes. It is a family Sheikh Nasser knows well so I’m delighted.

“She has definitely grown plenty and today the ground was a lot quicker. It was on the fast side of good when she won at Ayr, but that was just a maiden.

“Her Group race form was on heavy ground, but I would say she will be very versatile.

“She will definitely get the mile in the Guineas. I’ve not got her in the English 1000 Guineas, but I would imagine that is where she will run.

“She was actually scheduled to run in the Italian 1000 Guineas, but I don’t think that will happen.

“She isn’t in the French 1000 Guineas as I try not to waste entry fees. I supplement them as and where I want to run her once I’ve spoken to Sheikh Nasser.

“It was a very strong Fred Darling if you think back to last year’s when there was only six runners and it wasn’t a very strong race. You had proper Group One horses in there.

“The way she has done has probably surprised me, but she has been in great order this spring.

“She was still very raw when she ran at Newmarket in the Rockfel last year, but I don’t think the track would bother me. She has been around Goodwood as well so I’d be happy going back to Newmarket.”

'Loads of speed'

Channon said of the runner-up Hey Boo: “Our filly is still a big baby. George (Bass) said she travelled really sweet and that he felt like he had the winner covered, but the winner has quickened very smartly and our filly just didn’t quite know what she was doing.

“She has had two runs on the all-weather which is no real preparation for this type of race, but you saw her class at the end. A mile will see her in a much better light and I wouldn’t swap her.

“She will go straight to the 1000 Guineas now as she is a very high class filly. She has got loads of speed and a couple of the lads who help me with the form said she is a six furlong filly with the figures and how much speed she has.

“She wears the hood, and she does take a bit of settling, but you saw how she hit the line there that she will stay the mile well and it will only see her in a better light.

“I was delighted with that performance. We are all set for the 1000 Guineas and I think she deserves her place.”