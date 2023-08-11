Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup preview: Alex Hammond tips

Check out our columnist's thoughts and best bets ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

There’s plenty of team spirit going around at the moment with the Racing League in full flow, and the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup jamboree taking place at Ascot on Saturday. You all know how it works by now, a collection of world class jockeys, drawn to ride some tidy handicappers for decent prize money. The jeopardy comes with the fact that some of those jockeys have been taken out of their comfort zone and are either brand new to British racing or have very little experience of it. They are balloted to ride five horses each across the six races, so some have longer straws than others, although it is supposed to work out evenly across their book of rides.

Leaving the team aspect aside, let’s try and find some winners across this uber competitive card. The first race is over the straight five-furlongs and Tis Marvellous knows this track better than most. At the age of nine he isn’t getting any faster and it would be some achievement if trainer Clive Cox were to get him to win this race for the third time to go with his victories in 2018 and 2021. Luke Morris has been drawn to ride the old boy and this is good news for his supporters as the Arc winning jockey has a good record for Cox. He rode this horse at Ascot six years ago, but that will be a distant memory now. He’s 5/1 with Sky Bet and I’m happy to side with him in the opener. Jessica Harrington is supporting the meeting with two runners and I hope she heads back to Ireland with one winner. The Very Man has the advantage of Hollie Doyle on board in race two, and a reproduction of his recent Galway second puts him right in the mix. He’s another old boy at the age of nine but retains plenty of enthusiasm and ability. He’s 9/2 second favourite behind Chester Cup runner-up Zoffee who has Frankie up and is 3/1 to win the Stayers Handicap. Saffie Osborne has set the Racing League alight once again and away from that fixture she is showing how much she continues to improve with other prestigious wins this season.