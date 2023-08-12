Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup: Ladies team and Hollie Doyle star

Hollie Doyle, Saffie Osborne and Hayley Turner produced a superb team effort to lift the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for the Ladies at Ascot – where Doyle was crowned leading rider following two victories.

Japanese ace Kazuo Yokoyama had made it the perfect start for the Rest Of The World with a win in the opening Shergar Cup Dash aboard Rogue Lightning, but while the outfit that also comprised Matthew Chadwick and Joao Moreira stayed competitive all afternoon and led going into the last race, it was the Ladies who ultimately won the day. The all-important victory came through Osborne and Ed Walker’s 7/2 favourite Dark Trooper in the concluding Shergar Cup Sprint, where Doyle was fourth with Washington Heights. That left the Ladies on 78 points in the final standings, from the Rest of the World on 73. Doyle sat atop the jockeys’ table for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle on 48 points, with Osborne – who also won two races – tied with Chadwick on 30 points. Doyle’s first win on the day came with a last-to-first effort on Jessica Harrington’s The Very Man in the Stayers, after which she added the Classic with the James Tate-trained Regal Empire.

“I haven’t won the Silver Saddle before, so it’s great to have that on my CV!” said a jubilant Doyle. “I got to ride in the Shergar Cup first when I was an apprentice, and it did let me showcase myself on a wider stage internationally. I rode a winner for Clive Cox, actually, and after that I ended up riding out for him and had quite a few winners for him – I rode him a Listed winner, so something really did come of that opportunity. I think it is important in that regard. It’s a very good meeting and Ascot do a great job.” In contrast to Doyle, Osborne was in action at the Shergar Cup for the first time – and those present are unlikely to forget the finish to the Shergar Cup Challenge in a hurry, as the two riders battled it out right to the line. It was Osborne and Andrew Balding’s Scampi who just got the verdict, from Doyle and Wootton’Sun. “Hollie said she thought I had won, but I didn’t want to count my chickens!” said Osborne, who has been making a real name for herself in another team competition, the Racing League. Hollie’s horse was unbelievably tough, but so was this lad. Andrew filled me with so much confidence. To be here is amazing. The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is a competition that I watched a lot as a kid and to be on a team with two legends in Hayley and Hollie is really special to me.

Saffie Osborne wins on Dark Trooper