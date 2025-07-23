Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup: Katie Davis joins the line-up

The 2025 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will feature jockeys from 10 different countries as leading riders Katie Davis, Delphine Santiago and Joanna Mason complete the line up for the showpiece event at Ascot on 9th August.
For the first time this year, female riders will be integrated across the four teams with Davis from the USA joining the Rest of the World team, Santiago from France completing the Europe team and Mason taking the final spot in the Great Britain and Ireland team.
Davis, who starred in the hit Netflix series Race for the Crown, will be competing in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for the first time alongside Hugh Bowman (Australia) and Karis Teetan (Mauritius) in the Rest of the World team. She was born in Idaho and grew up in Saratoga while she has ridden around the world including in the International Jockeys Challenge in Saudi Arabia.
Davis said: “I am so excited to be riding in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup this year. It was amazing to be invited and it should be a great buzz to ride on such a big day at Ascot, one of the most famous racecourses in the world.
“I think it’s great what they have done with the teams this year and I can’t wait to compete with Hugh and Karis in the Rest of the World team along with all the other jockeys from across the globe.”
Santiago will join Per-Anders Gråberg (Sweden) and Dario Di Tocco (Italy) in the Europe team while Mason will ride alongside Hollie Doyle and Robbie Dolan in the Great Britain & Ireland team.
With Suraj Narredu from India and Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata from Japan making up the newly-formed Asia team, there will be jockeys from five continents on show.
