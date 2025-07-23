Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Joanna Mason celebrates on Amanzoe
Joanna Mason - returning to the Shergar Cup

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup: Katie Davis joins the line-up

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed July 23, 2025 · 36 min ago

The 2025 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will feature jockeys from 10 different countries as leading riders Katie Davis, Delphine Santiago and Joanna Mason complete the line up for the showpiece event at Ascot on 9th August.

For the first time this year, female riders will be integrated across the four teams with Davis from the USA joining the Rest of the World team, Santiago from France completing the Europe team and Mason taking the final spot in the Great Britain and Ireland team.

Davis, who starred in the hit Netflix series Race for the Crown, will be competing in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for the first time alongside Hugh Bowman (Australia) and Karis Teetan (Mauritius) in the Rest of the World team. She was born in Idaho and grew up in Saratoga while she has ridden around the world including in the International Jockeys Challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Davis said: “I am so excited to be riding in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup this year. It was amazing to be invited and it should be a great buzz to ride on such a big day at Ascot, one of the most famous racecourses in the world.

“I think it’s great what they have done with the teams this year and I can’t wait to compete with Hugh and Karis in the Rest of the World team along with all the other jockeys from across the globe.”

Santiago will join Per-Anders Gråberg (Sweden) and Dario Di Tocco (Italy) in the Europe team while Mason will ride alongside Hollie Doyle and Robbie Dolan in the Great Britain & Ireland team.

With Suraj Narredu from India and Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata from Japan making up the newly-formed Asia team, there will be jockeys from five continents on show.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1500

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING