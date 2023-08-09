Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup 2023: Meet the jockeys set to star at Ascot on Saturday

HOW THE DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP WORKS

4 TEAMS: The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is the world’s premier jockeys’ competition where three riders in each of four teams - Great Britain & Ireland, Rest of the World, Ladies and Europe - battle against each other.

6 RACES: All races offer free entry and are limited to 10 runners, with two or three jockeys from each team. Subject to full fields, each jockey has five rides across the afternoon. This is to ensure that in the event of an injury, there is a spare jockey on each team who can assume mounts. There are two reserves for each race, which can be substituted for non-runners up until 45 minutes before the advertised race time.

15 - 10 - 7 - 5 - 3 POINTS: Points are awarded on a 15, 10, 7, 5, 3 basis to the first five horses home. If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. If a dead-heat occurs in a race, the points for the two places are added together, divided by two and shared between the two jockeys/teams.

HIGHEST TOTAL WINS: The team with the highest total after race six lifts the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, while the jockey amassing the most individual points will take home an additional £3,000 plus the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle trophy. One jockey will receive the Dubai Duty Free Ride Of The Day Award. If there is a tie for the Team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team/jockey with the most winners will be adjudged the winner overall; if they are still level, then second places will be counted, then if necessary third places and then if necessary fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint winners.

STABLES BONUS PRIZES: £25,000 worth of bonus prizes will be awarded for the leading stables based on points accrued in the competition, split as follows: 1st - £10,000 to trainer/£2,500 to stable staff 2nd - £7,500 to trainer/£1,500 to stable staff 3rd - £2,500 to trainer/£1,000 to stable staff

HISTORY: This is the 22nd edition Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot. The event was first staged at Ascot in 2000.

DUBAI DUTY FREE: Dubai Duty Free has been associated with the Shergar Cup since its inception, initially as sponsor of the Rest of the World team and as a race sponsor. In 2006, the company became title sponsor for the first time and, since 2014, has sponsored the entire event.

RACE PROGRAMME

1.35pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (86-105) 3yo+ 5f

2.10pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers (81-100) 4yo+ 1m 7f 209y

2.45pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge (76-95) 4yo+ 1m 3f 211y

3.20pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (81-100) 4yo+ 7f 213y

3.55pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic (76-95) 3yo 1m 3f 211y

4.30pm Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (81-100) 3yo 6f

*All the action will be broadcast live on ITV4 and Sky Sports Racing