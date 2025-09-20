Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes: Words Of Truth wins thriller

Words Of Truth ran down Into The Sky to win a Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes run in driving rain at Newbury.

Two out it looked as though the runner-up, a spectacular winner on debut at this track last month, was going to repeat the feat upped in grade. For Pat Cosgrave booted Jim Boyle’s charge, who Doreen Tabor bought a share in ahead of the race, into a clear lead. However with the stands’ rail to help, William Buick galvanised the winner who knuckled down well to his task and got to the leader in the final 50 yards to win by a neck.

The winning rider was impressed, telling Sky Sports Racing: "He's going from strength to strength. That was a tough performance in that ground and I was delighted with him. Some of his homework had been quite good and he's just been getting better and better. "He's a real pro now and I am very happy with what he did there. The horse who finished second won very well here on debut and I think he's an exciting horse as well and I think it was an up-to-scratch renewal. "He's taken all his previous experience into today and ticks a lot of boxes. I think he could get seven furlongs as well." Speaking from Newmarket Appleby said: “I was pleased with that result in the Mill Reef. He is a horse that has been pretty solid throughout his two-year-old career to date. The likelihood is that we will probably put him away for the winter now and look at maybe stepping him up in trip in the spring of his three-year-old career. “We could look at something like a Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot with him. It has been a pleasing day and it was nice to see him win the Mill Reef.”

William Buick reacts to Word Of Truth's Mill Reef win