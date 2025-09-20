Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes: Words Of Truth wins thriller

Words Of Truth ran down Into The Sky to win a Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes run in driving rain at Newbury.
Two out it looked as though the runner-up, a spectacular winner on debut at this track last month, was going to repeat the feat upped in grade.
For Pat Cosgrave booted Jim Boyle’s charge, who Doreen Tabor bought a share in ahead of the race, into a clear lead.
However with the stands’ rail to help, William Buick galvanised the winner who knuckled down well to his task and got to the leader in the final 50 yards to win by a neck.
The winning rider was impressed, telling Sky Sports Racing: "He's going from strength to strength. That was a tough performance in that ground and I was delighted with him. Some of his homework had been quite good and he's just been getting better and better.
"He's a real pro now and I am very happy with what he did there. The horse who finished second won very well here on debut and I think he's an exciting horse as well and I think it was an up-to-scratch renewal.
"He's taken all his previous experience into today and ticks a lot of boxes. I think he could get seven furlongs as well."
Speaking from Newmarket Appleby said: “I was pleased with that result in the Mill Reef. He is a horse that has been pretty solid throughout his two-year-old career to date. The likelihood is that we will probably put him away for the winter now and look at maybe stepping him up in trip in the spring of his three-year-old career.
“We could look at something like a Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot with him. It has been a pleasing day and it was nice to see him win the Mill Reef.”
Boyle said of the run of Into The Sky: “It’s mixed feelings but we’re utterly delighted with. He’s a big, raw, weak horse still and you could see he was still a bit green and lonely in front and he just lugged to the left a little bit.
“Pat said he has so much raw ability to do that on his second start is something pretty special and I think the winner will prove to be quite a decent horse. They’ve pulled a long way clear. On our second start I can only be thrilled, a little bit gutted, but generally thrilled.
“I won’t run him again this season. Pat said what a horse he’s going to be next year and that's always the way we’ve felt about him. We’ll speak to the owners and come up with a plan but you’d have to be thinking of training him for something like the Greenham.
“He shows so much speed but we’ve always felt at home he was going to be a seven furlong to a mile horse. We’ll put him away and let him strengthen up.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.