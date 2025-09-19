Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes: Jim Boyle excited by Into The Sky

Jim Boyle is looking forward to running Into The Sky in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (In Honour Of Geoff Lewis) at Newbury on Saturday.
Connections supplemented the daughter of Starman into the race on Monday at a cost of £6,250 and did so off the back of a brilliant debut win at the course last month.
He pulled seven-and-a-half lengths clear of runner-up Dark Shore that day and goes into the Group Two contest two pounds clear of his nearest rival on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
The trainer said: "The sectional guys were drooling over him really, and the time figures were right up there with some of the best performances this season, which is very gratifying. Those figures don't lie, so that was always nice to have your visual impression backed up with the stats.”
Doreen Tabor bought into Into The Sky after that Newbury success and. Boyle added: "The phone didn't really stop for two or three days after that. So, lots of potential offers on the table and we're delighted that the Tabors came in with an offer to buy 50% of the horse and leave him in the yard, which is the absolute perfect scenario for us all."
Boyle felt the Mill Reef was the ideal next step up for his exciting colt:
“It seemed sensible to bring him back to Newbury. It's a very prestigious race. The drop back in half a furlong given the manner of his victory was unlikely to be an issue. He'd put the race to bed from an early stage. So clearly looks to have enough tow to be able to cope with the half furlong step back. And if we were going to launch him into Pattern company, that looked the logical race to do so.
"The tactics first time around were just to keep things simple, let him jump out, educate him, see where he lands and go from there. And I think we'll do exactly the same – we’ll leave it up to Pat Cosgrave to ride him as he finds him and hopefully, we can see a similar result.”
