Dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin stays in training as a four-year-old in 2024

That followed a half-length success on home soil in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, in the process bouncing back from a poor run in Ascot's King George, while earlier in the year he recovered from another complete no-show in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket (13/8 fav) to win the Betfred Derby at Epsom and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The son of Deep Impact has won seven of his 10 lifetime starts following sensational two and three-year-old campaigns and was last seen beating local star Up To The Mark by three-quarters of a length in a thrilling edition of the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We're delighted and really looking forward to having him for next year now.

"He's a unique horse, a one-off. He was precocious at two, which you would forgive him if he wasn't, and we all saw what he did this year.

"I think the lads are really enjoying their racing more than ever before, and he looks like he's a horse who could be even more (exciting) next year. It's unbelievable for us, and good for everyone in racing. It's the perfect result for us.

"He came out of the race (Breeders' Cup Turf) super, he was absolutely bouncing when he came back. Everyone was over the moon with him, and everything just joined up when that happened really.

"We have to give him a little rest now, which we would always do, and then start back again and see where he is or how he is in the spring then plan a campaign for him. I think most races are open to him."

One of those races may be the Breeders' Cup Classic, a contest yet to be won by O'Brien and eagerly sought after by the whole Coolmore operation.

O'Brien added: "We were very surprised with how effortless he found it (working on the dirt at Santa Anita), everyone was delighted as he was gliding on it, so definitely it (Breeders' Cup Classic) will be an option for him."

The Breeders' Cup will be held at Del Mar in Southern California in 2024, as well as 2025.