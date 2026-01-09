Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan dies at age of nine

Tributes have been paid to Langer Dan, the two-time Coral Cup winner, who died on Thursday at the age of nine.
A statement on the Skelton Racing X account read: "We are saddened to say that we lost Langer Dan suddenly yesterday to the heart condition he was diagnosed with in February last year.
“He enjoyed a wonderful, well-deserved retirement and was thoroughly spoilt by Amber Blythe who rode him during his time in training.
“Thank you to owner Andrew Donlon for his devotion to Langer Dan during his racing career and throughout his retirement. We will never forget what he achieved on the racecourse and he will be greatly missed.”
As well as his back-to-back Cheltenham Festival triumphs, Langer Dan also won the 2021 Imperial Cup at Sandown Park.
