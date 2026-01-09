Menu icon
Langer Dan and Harry Skelton return in triumph

Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan dies at age of nine

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri January 09, 2026 · 3h ago

Tributes have been paid to Langer Dan, the two-time Coral Cup winner, who died on Thursday at the age of nine.

A statement on the Skelton Racing X account read: "We are saddened to say that we lost Langer Dan suddenly yesterday to the heart condition he was diagnosed with in February last year.

“He enjoyed a wonderful, well-deserved retirement and was thoroughly spoilt by Amber Blythe who rode him during his time in training.

“Thank you to owner Andrew Donlon for his devotion to Langer Dan during his racing career and throughout his retirement. We will never forget what he achieved on the racecourse and he will be greatly missed.”

As well as his back-to-back Cheltenham Festival triumphs, Langer Dan also won the 2021 Imperial Cup at Sandown Park.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

