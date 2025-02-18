Drying ground could rule Iroko out of Ladbrokes Trophy

Co-trainer Josh Guerriero has warned leading fancy Iroko is far from certain to run in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was expected to complete his Randox Grand National preparations at the weekend but with little rain forecast, connections have worries over the going. “He’s very well, we’re ready to rock and roll but the only reservation is the ground is drying up pretty quickly there and it’s good to soft, good in places,” Guerriero told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “Unfortunately, we’re not a definite runner and might have to go to Kelso the week after for the Listed chase there as there’s some rain about. It’s very annoying, we’d love to run at Kempton but with the ground the way it is it probably isn’t ideal. “We need rain. If it was good to soft we’d probably give it a go but any quicker than that we’ll have to look after him. He’s a big horse, a real galloper and he needs some soft ground really.”

