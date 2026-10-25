Drumbeat was cut to 12/1 for Derby glory at Epsom next June after winning a French Group 1 for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore on Sunday.
The son of Wootton Bassett has had a relatively busy juvenile campaign but was sent off the 4/6 favourite for the Criterium De Saint-Cloud and didn't disappoint his backers in the hands of Moore.
Drumbeat was buried away behind rivals with a couple of furlongs to travel but once in the clear he picked up stylishly to overhaul stablemate Shakespeare in the testing conditions before staying on to score by two lengths.
Shakespeare held onto second spot with O'Brien's son Joseph saddling the third home, 5/2 chance Jesus Green, ahead of a pair of Charlie Appleby-trained runners in Royal Acclamation and Al Jabbar.
Paddy Power make the winner 12/1 for the 2027 Derby at Epsom and Aidan O'Brien said on Sky Sports Racing: "Ryan gave him a lovely ride and taught him plenty. I'm delighted really.
"He's a lovely horse, he handled the ground and got the trip will. I'm over the moon really.
"I couldn't be happier really, he's a lovely horse to think about for next year. We'll see what the spring brings and you'd have to be very happy."
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