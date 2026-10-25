The son of Wootton Bassett has had a relatively busy juvenile campaign but was sent off the 4/6 favourite for the Criterium De Saint-Cloud and didn't disappoint his backers in the hands of Moore.

Drumbeat was buried away behind rivals with a couple of furlongs to travel but once in the clear he picked up stylishly to overhaul stablemate Shakespeare in the testing conditions before staying on to score by two lengths.

Shakespeare held onto second spot with O'Brien's son Joseph saddling the third home, 5/2 chance Jesus Green, ahead of a pair of Charlie Appleby-trained runners in Royal Acclamation and Al Jabbar.