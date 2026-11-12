Drought-hit Ludlow lose remaining fixtures this season

Unseasonably dry weather in area has left the course unfit for racing and the British Horseracing Authority confirmed as much following an inspection of the track on Thursday.

A statement from Ludlow said: "Following a BHA inspection today, we have unfortunately been forced to cancel all remaining fixtures for the 2026/2027 season due to the condition of the ground following an exceptionally hot and dry summer.

"We plan to return stronger than ever in October 2027."

Tom Byrne, Head of Racing and Betting at the BHA, said: "We recognise that this will be a disappointing development for everyone connected with Ludlow Racecourse, as well as all participants and fans of jump racing who will have been planning to run at and visit the racecourse this season.

"Ludlow has an important place within British jump racing and we have worked with the racecourse to facilitate the transfer of 12 fixtures ahead of racing resuming next autumn. We are grateful to all the racecourses that have taken on these fixtures, as well as the Horserace Betting Levy Board for their continued contribution to prize money and fixture funding.

"We will continue to support Ludlow wherever possible through this period to ensure that they can successfully return to the programme next year."

Simon Sherwood, Chief Executive of Ludlow Racecourse, said: "This has been a tremendously difficult decision. We have explored every available option, but the prolonged dry conditions have left us unable to provide a racing surface of the standard required.

"We appreciate just how disappointing this will be for our annual members, racegoers, participants and everyone connected with Ludlow. We are extremely grateful for their patience, loyalty and understanding.

"We will use this period to restore the track, invest in our facilities including upgrades to the weighing room, and improve the racecourse’s resilience to prolonged dry weather. Our focus is firmly on the future, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Ludlow in 2027."