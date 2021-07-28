Sporting Life
Read the Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Glorious Goodwood team

By Richard Fahey
15:22 · TUE July 27, 2021

Three runners at Goodwood on Wednesday for our columnist. Check out his thoughts on their chances.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Wednesday

3.35 Space Traveller

I was delighted when he got back to winning ways at York two starts ago and was very happy with him going into the Summer Mile at Ascot next time. However, he didn’t run quite as I expected so we’re back on the retrieval mission.

This is a genuine shot-to-nothing in Group One company and clearly we’re up against it but we felt it was a worth a go.

I think he’ll be OK on the ground if its still in the soft side come Wednesday but we won’t know for sure until the stalls open.

4.10 La Feile

She finished strongly to make a winning debut at Beverley and we were very pleased with her there.

We’ve been struggling to find races for her since so it made sense to come and try our hand in this valuable pot. I’m just slightly worried that five furlongs at Goodwood will be on the sharp side for her, I hope she can hang onto their tails before finishing off well again.

5.20 International Dream

He’s drawn wider than I’d have liked in 14 here which is a question mark but I was pleased with his run at Doncaster last time.

That was his first start since being gelded and he was entitled to need it and if he takes a step forward, as we think he will, he could be competitive. I just wish we had a single-figure stall though.

