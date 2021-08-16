Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

LEODIS DREAM - 17:10 Lingfield

LEODIS DREAM is on a losing run stretching back to September 2019, but he shaped well when making just his second start for the Joseph O’Brien yard at Windsor last week, showing enough to suggest it’s only a matter of time before he takes advantage of his much-reduced mark.

For context, Leodis Dream now has a BHA rating of 87, fully 13 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win. He produced an underwhelming display on his debut for O’Brien at Bellewstown in July but took a big step back in the right direction at Windsor. He was settled in touch in the early stages and then ran on well in the final furlong to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind a couple of thriving rivals.

That appeals as a strong piece of form and Leodis Dream can race from the same mark this evening. He sets the standard on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings and is very much one to be interested in if continuing to go the right way for his new yard.