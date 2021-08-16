Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
14:11 · THU August 26, 2021

Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield on Thursday evening.

LEODIS DREAM - 17:10 Lingfield

LEODIS DREAM is on a losing run stretching back to September 2019, but he shaped well when making just his second start for the Joseph O’Brien yard at Windsor last week, showing enough to suggest it’s only a matter of time before he takes advantage of his much-reduced mark.

For context, Leodis Dream now has a BHA rating of 87, fully 13 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win. He produced an underwhelming display on his debut for O’Brien at Bellewstown in July but took a big step back in the right direction at Windsor. He was settled in touch in the early stages and then ran on well in the final furlong to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind a couple of thriving rivals.

That appeals as a strong piece of form and Leodis Dream can race from the same mark this evening. He sets the standard on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings and is very much one to be interested in if continuing to go the right way for his new yard.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

HONG KONG HARRY - 18:40 Lingfield

HONG KONG HARRY has made a very promising start to his career with four wins from five starts, including back-to-back successes at Ayr earlier this season. He looked value for extra when making a winning reappearance in April, his first victory in handicaps, and a 2 lb rise in the weights wasn’t anywhere near enough to stop him in his follow-up bid two weeks later.

That was a dominant performance as Hong Kong Harry proved far too good for more exposed rivals. The pace was fair and he came from the rear of the field to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths in ready fashion. His strength at the finish was particularly striking and the visual impression he created was backed up the clock as he recorded a notably fast closing sectional

Hong Kong Harry remains open to more improvement and should mount a bold hat-trick bid here if fully wound up after more than three months on the sidelines. He has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with, but the booking of Ella McCain, who is good value for her 5 lb claim, offsets the majority of that rise anyway.

Timeform Race Passes offer
Timeform Race Passes offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING