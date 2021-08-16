Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield on Thursday evening.
LEODIS DREAM is on a losing run stretching back to September 2019, but he shaped well when making just his second start for the Joseph O’Brien yard at Windsor last week, showing enough to suggest it’s only a matter of time before he takes advantage of his much-reduced mark.
For context, Leodis Dream now has a BHA rating of 87, fully 13 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last win. He produced an underwhelming display on his debut for O’Brien at Bellewstown in July but took a big step back in the right direction at Windsor. He was settled in touch in the early stages and then ran on well in the final furlong to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind a couple of thriving rivals.
That appeals as a strong piece of form and Leodis Dream can race from the same mark this evening. He sets the standard on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings and is very much one to be interested in if continuing to go the right way for his new yard.
HONG KONG HARRY has made a very promising start to his career with four wins from five starts, including back-to-back successes at Ayr earlier this season. He looked value for extra when making a winning reappearance in April, his first victory in handicaps, and a 2 lb rise in the weights wasn’t anywhere near enough to stop him in his follow-up bid two weeks later.
That was a dominant performance as Hong Kong Harry proved far too good for more exposed rivals. The pace was fair and he came from the rear of the field to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths in ready fashion. His strength at the finish was particularly striking and the visual impression he created was backed up the clock as he recorded a notably fast closing sectional
Hong Kong Harry remains open to more improvement and should mount a bold hat-trick bid here if fully wound up after more than three months on the sidelines. He has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with, but the booking of Ella McCain, who is good value for her 5 lb claim, offsets the majority of that rise anyway.