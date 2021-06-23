July Cup tips: Antepost preview and best bets for Newmarket Group One

Matt Brocklebank turns his attention to the Darley July Cup and fancies Dragon Symbol to claim a deserved big-race success.

Antepost betting tips 1pt win Dragon Symbol in Darley July Cup at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The three-year-old sprinters look a really strong bunch this time around and DRAGON SYMBOL looks a very fair price at 7/1 ahead of the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on July 10. Every strand of his form seems to have worked out well since a belated racecourse debut at the start of March and he was clearly a touch unlucky to be demoted to second having passed the post in front of Campanelle in the Commonwealth Cup last week. That’s not to say it wasn’t the correct decision – far from it, in fact - but it would also be perfectly reasonable to argue Archie Watson’s horse was most likely the best horse on the day. Circumstances had conspired against the son of Cable Bay on his previous start too. Making his first appearance on testing ground in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, he coped admirably with the conditions and was only nosed out of it by Rohaan.

David Evans’ horse had far more luck at Ascot than Dragon Symbol, getting a nice split at the right time to fly home and win the Wokingham from a mark of 112. There must be a chance Rohaan is now supplemented for the July Cup (was ineligible for the Commonwealth Cup on account of being a gelding) but Dragon Symbol looks made for the stiff six furlongs on the July Course and connections must be desperate to see what he can do back on a sound surface this summer. Campanelle has headed home and won’t be taking in the July Cup, while Jersey winner Creative Force looks bound for the Maurice de Gheest and Diligent Harry is going for the Chipchase at Newcastle this weekend with trainer Clive Cox not certain to pitch him in here for his turf debut. Cox also has Supremacy and at 20/1 with a couple of firms the 2020 Middle Park winner has to be included in calculations. He was a real pro at two and showed plenty of guts to beat Lucky Vega, Minzaal and Tactical on the Rowley Mile in September. One blip can always be excused and his Ascot flop in the Pavilion Stakes at the end of April smacked of ‘too bad to be true’, after which his trainer reported the horse was slightly under the weather. His odds arguably compensate for that disappointing comeback but the other three-year-old I’d be interested in at this stage is Martyn Meade’s Method. He was only fifth in the Sandy Lane so clearly has something to find on form but it was his seasonal comeback against several hard-fit rivals and he didn’t shape too badly at all given the ground would have been too testing in an ideal world. I’m still not convinced whether he’s more of a five-furlong horse going forward but he’s not one to be giving up on at all and no doubt there are worse 33/1 each-way darts once running plans become a little clearer.