But he always kids him that he could have doubled his tally, as John Reid was the beneficiary when partnering the Chapple-Hyam-trained Dr Devious in 1992.

He is responsible for giving Dettori his first Derby winner at the 15th attempt, with the popular Italian steering Authorized to success in the Epsom Classic in 2007.

Chapple-Hyam has always been one of Dettori’s greatest supporters and was instrumental in propelling him to super-stardom early in his career.

Dettori, for so long racing’s pin-up boy, finally confirmed on Saturday what he had hinted at on several occasions this summer, announcing his retirement from the saddle at the end of 2023.

“People forget that before John Reid came along, Frankie was more or less my stable jockey when he was just out of his claim,” said the Newmarket handler.

“I have always told him that if he hadn’t have gone to a man called Sheikh Mohammed, he’d have ridden two Derby winners (for me).

“Of course I still wind him up about that. When he came to me and said he’d been offered a job by Sheikh Mohammed, I said, ‘Who’s he?’.

“I was only joking, but added ‘I think with my 35 horses and his 350, I’d go there if I were you!’. I asked him to get me a job there, but he didn’t come back!”

Chapple-Hyam feels there will still plenty of drama left in the final act of the beloved Dettori’s career and is thankful that by announcing his retirement now, it will give plenty of time for his fans to see him next summer.

“He hasn’t finished yet. There are plenty of chapters to be written yet for Frankie, because he is such a good jockey,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“If you had a big race and were lucky enough to get him, you just left it to him – you didn’t give him any orders.

“He knew what to do. It was a pleasure to have him ride for you. You wouldn’t put him on one in the last at Newmarket on a Friday night or something like that, but in a Group One, there was no one better.”

He added: “The time is right for him. He is 52, but it is good that we can celebrate him. It shouldn’t be an obituary – he hasn’t died.

“It is great that he can have a farewell tour. He has been a great ambassador for the sport.”

Dettori has had a glittering and sometimes chequered career, and Chapple-Hyam says his often-gregarious antics can rub some up the wrong way.

“The thing with Frankie is you either love him or hate him,” added the trainer. “Some people say he shouldn’t act the way he does. (Willie) Carson was the same – and I was a great fan of Willie’s. Racing has got to have these big personalities.”

Dettori took the baton from Carson as racing’s biggest, brightest star long before his ‘Magnificent Seven’.

He was already champion jockey when going though the card at Ascot on September 28, 1996, winning all seven races including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes with Mark Of Esteem.

Yet that signature day of racing established worldwide notoriety and Dettori has subsequently seldom been challenged as the sport’s biggest draw.

Fortunately, Dettori will not be lost to the sport once his riding career comes to a close, and Chapple-Hyam insists there will be other personalities who will emerge.

“Hopefully there won’t be a big void, as there are some good young lads coming along,” he added. “But it is good we can celebrate him next summer – he has been a brilliant jockey for a long time and remains so.”