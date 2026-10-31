Down Royal Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Skerry Hill was sent off at the prohibitive price of 2/13 favourite and made no mistake in the Lough Construction Maiden Hurdle.

Unbeaten in a point and two bumpers prior to today, Gordon Elliott has high hopes the five-year-old will develop into a leading novice, telling Racing TV: "We've got a lot of nice horses but I think this lad is very good.

"We went a fair gallop, Jack [Kennedy] said he felt like he was in second gear the whole way."

Elliott revealed that Skerry Hill could step up in class for the Grade 2 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Lisburn And Castlereagh City Council 3-Y-O Hurdle has some big names on its roll of honour, including Wodhooh and Quilixios and Admiral Will Brown (5/1) impressed in adding his name to the list.

Admiral Will Brown took up the lead approaching the second last and stretched clear in fine style under Josh Williamson to win by six and a half lengths from the Joseph O'Brien trained favourite Kenough.

A winner on the flat for trainer Paddy Magee in July, Admiral Will Brown looks a bright prospect for the season ahead.