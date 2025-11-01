Down Royal review and free video replays | Champion Chase day

The layers, however, were not impressed and pushed Mange Tout out to 16/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Elliott completed a four-timer on the first day of the meeting and Saturday got off to the best possible start with Mange Tout running out a four length winner from Wizard Of Odds. Jack Kennedy set out to make all aboard Mange Tout but the partnership was headed on the run to the second last but the eventual runner-up blundered at that flight, allowing Mange Tout to retake the lead and she only needed to be kept up to her work to make a winning start for new connections in a race that has been won by the likes of Quilixios, Espoir d'Allen and Wodhooh in recent years.

The filly had run out an easy winner of her only start in France and made a winning debut for the in-form Gordon Elliott at a meeting the trainer regularly targets.

It was put to Elliott that Mange Tout overraced in front and he concurred, telling Racing TV: "I'd say a hundred per cent and I take all the blame myself.

"She worked a few weeks ago on grass and worked really, really well but at home on the sand she was so laid back, I was kind of scratching my head a little bit and decided to leave the hood off and I'd say it was the wrong thing to do. She wore it in France and I shouldn't have changed the process.

"Jack said it was a fair performance and went away with him for a mile and six, took a blow and to pick up and gallop on I thought she showed a very good attitude. I thought it was workmanlike but she showed a very good attitude to come back and win because she did everything wrong.

"We can go to Fairyhouse or Newbury, we'll have a chat with the whole team and make a decision. I think she's nice."

Elliott provided an update on Wodhooh, adding: "She's in great form. The Hatton's Grace is ground dependent and there's a race, I think, at Ascot a week previous, so one or the other."

Romeo Coolio won the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle 12 months ago for Elliott but Kalypso'chance (1/5 favourite) couldn't follow suit in division one, looking in trouble before a blunder at the second last ended any chance, allowing Jony R (16/1) to pull clear for a nine length success for Stuart Crawford and JJ Slevin.

Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud had to settle for minor honours in division two as their 6/5 favourite Road Exile could only finish third behind Blake (85/40).

The winner had made mistakes on his first start over hurdles and first for Noel Meade in March but posted a much improved round of jumping this time around having proved his well-being with a valuable win on the flat last month.

Meade has high hopes for Blake, saying: "When I decided to run him in Leopardstown it was a case of giving him a run for here and I said to Chris [Hayes] give him a chance and keep him wide because he extends but I was impressed with him myself, I don't know about anybody else, but I thought he quickened up really well and jumped so well.

"A bit of a break I suppose did him good and he's a big, tall, leggy horse so I'd say he has matured quite a bit and got a bit stronger. When they come over from England it usually takes them a while to settle in; he was quite a good horse in England and is rated 94 or 95 on the flat now so is a reasonably decent horse.

"Sure, that [the Royal Bond] was the first thing that came into my head! Straightaway I thought that's the way we'd go.

"I'd say he's a horse that doesn't want too much running, I think if we mind him and he stays right, he could be a really decent horse."