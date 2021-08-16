Mike Vince looks ahead to this weekend's Ladbrokes Champion Chase fixture at Down Royal as several significant pointers are sure to be provided.
It was back in 1999 that Down Royal, one of Ireland’s most respected tracks, was handed a huge boost with the creation of a new flagship steeplechase.
It was then-Chairman Jim Nicholson who stepped forward through his company JN Wine to sponsor the race, and he sat back and watched like the rest of us as Florida Pearl, ridden by Paul Carberry, went on to beat Dorans Pride.
Amazingly, he is to this day Willie Mullins' only winner of the race, though he has had very few runners in fairness to the champion trainer.
In 2002 the race was upped to Grade One status and has not looked back since. Beef Or Salmon won it twice before a certain Kauto Star thrilled the packed stands, strutting his spectacular stuff with two wins - and two years after his second, younger sibling Kauto Stone took the honours to ensure the race was very much on the radar of team Ditcheat.
Paul Nicholls has trained four winners in all, a feat equalled by Gordon Elliott who saddled the winner 12 months ago as The Storyteller, under Keith Donohue, landed a star-studded renewal, beating the likes of Chris's Dream, with Presenting Percy and Delta Work amongst those further behind.
It’s no wonder the Down Royal Box office was under siege when tickets for this year's meeting went on sale.
The Friday feature, the WKD Hurdle, is now a Grade Two and last year was won by Aspire Tower, while other winners over the two days were the likes of Envoi Allen on chasing debut, Quilixios, Ballyadam and Sir Gerhard as Elliott enjoyed a five-timer on the Saturday.
This weekend’s meeting has found a niche, is loved by the locals and more importantly on what - to this pair of eyes at least - is one of the most underrated tracks, has the confidence and support of trainers.
There will be Cheltenham winners past in action at The Maze over the two days. It will be astonishing if there aren’t one or two Cheltenham winners future as well.
